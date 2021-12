ATEEZ will be returning to activities as usual after testing negative for COVID-19. On December 18, after attending a pre-recording for MBC’s “Music Core,” ATEEZ learned that one of the music show’s staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. Although the ATEEZ members were not classified as having come into close contact with the patient—and therefore were not required to undergo testing—the members and their staff chose to be tested as a precautionary measure, and they went into voluntary self-quarantine while awaiting their results.

