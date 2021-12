Aespa will be releasing their own version of S.E.S's hit song 'Dreams Come True' as part of a remastering project!. Along with YouTube, SM has been conducting a remastering project that upscales and remasters various music videos and music sources of legendary artists produced by SM over the past 20 years, into a version that is suitable to be streamed on digital platforms today. In particular, these remastered songs have been released through SM STATION.

