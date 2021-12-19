Tottenham Hotspur Women 1-0 Everton Women: Spurs return to third with hard-fought win

West Ham boss David Moyes is hoping Michail Antonio will be available to face Southampton on Boxing Day after recently testing positive for coronavirus.Antonio, who has scored six Premier League goals this season, missed the Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday night, but Moyes has not yet ruled him out for Sunday.Moyes said: “The answer is I don’t know. The (isolation) changes in the rules, he has no symptoms and I have to say he is double vaccinated.“It is not someone who has got it, who is not (vaccinated). He is vaccinated and so with all the those, hopefully...
