ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Tottenham Hotspur Women 1-0 Everton Women: Spurs return to third with hard-fought win

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham returned to third in the Women's Super League with a hard-fought victory over Everton at the Hive. Jessica Naz's superb effort into the top-right corner proved...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Burnley to make ‘judgement call’ on Maxwel Cornet condition before Everton clash

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has not ruled out a return for Maxwel Cornet in the home Premier League game against Everton on Boxing Day.Summer signing Cornet is in a race to be fit after sustaining a thigh injury in the defeat at Newcastle earlier this month and then testing positive for Covid-19.Dyche, preparing his side for their first game in a fortnight, said: “Maxwel is on the grass, but not with us yet.“He is a maybe, he had a muscle injury and Covid in between. He wasn’t particularly unwell, but he missed a few days.“It helped in one way with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton’s Boxing Day trip to Burnley postponed due to injuries and Covid cases

Everton’s fixture at Burnley is the latest Premier League match to be postponed as a result of Covid cases within the squad, as well as injuries to Rafa Benitez’s team.While the Premier League continue to insist they will keep games on wherever possible, several matches across the Christmas period have now needed to be rescheduled.Leeds vs Liverpool and Wolves vs Watford were both postponed on Thursday, with the meeting between Clarets and Toffees now a third encounter off out of the nine planned matches on 26 December.Everton had reportedly initially seen their approach to have this match postpone rejected, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

Tottenham host West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight as both teams look to end their long wait for a major trophy. West Ham have been the surprise package of this season’s competition, knocking out both Manchester United and holders Manchester City. David Moyes’ side are on a run of just one win in their last six Premier League matches, however, and their top four push has lost its momentum. Spurs, who were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season, have been revived following Antonio Conte’s appointment. They were runners-up in last season’s competition as they look...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League stadiums: Which ground has the biggest capacity?

All 20 Premier League clubs have an impressive stadium to host their loyal fans each week.The gravity of how big each is hit home for spectators when the country was hit by coronavirus restrictions and games had to be played behind closed doors.The wall of sound from goals and referee decisions suddenly wasn’t there and when crowds returned their voices were welcomed.There are big differences in the capacity of the grounds throughout the top-flight and the ground with the most space for fans could surprise you.So who has the most capacity and who has the least? Here’s all you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Clinton
Person
Izzy Christiansen
Person
Jessica Naz
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved for.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte set for Chelsea reunion in Carabao Cup semi-finals

Antonio Conte is set for a reunion with Chelsea after Tottenham were paired with his former club in the semi-final of the Carabao CupThe all-London affair was confirmed after Spurs edged out West Ham 2-1 in their quarter-final, while Chelsea won 2-0 away to west London neighbours Brentford.Arsenal will play Liverpool in the other semi-final after Jurgen Klopp’s side fought back from 3-1 down against Leicester at Anfield to draw 3-3 and win 5-4 on penalties.Asked about taking on his former club, Conte – who led Chelsea to Premier League glory in 2017 and FA Cup success the following year...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Caoimhin Kelleher proves Liverpool’s shoot-out hero against Leicester

Second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved two penalties in the shoot-out which Liverpool won 5-4 against Leicester to send them into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.Substitute Diogo Jota struck the winning spot-kick – having come off the bench to score in the second half – but the real hero was Takumi Minamino who made it 3-3 with seconds remaining of six added minutes.The visitors crumbled under the pressure exerted in the second half having twice cruised into a two-goal lead as Jamie Vardy scored his ninth and 10th goals in 14 appearances against the under-strength Reds.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain briefly made it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira reveals ‘a couple’ of Covid cases but hopes Palace will be OK

Patrick Vieira is hopeful Crystal Palace will be able to play Sunday’s fixture at Tottenham, but revealed they have experienced “a couple of cases” of coronavirus at the club.The Eagles have not played for 10 days after last weekend’s match at Watford was postponed due to the opposition dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad.Most Premier League clubs have experienced Covid issues in recent weeks but Palace had managed to avoid such a situation up to now although the 45-year-old was non-committal on who at Selhurst Park has contracted the virus.He said: “We hope we are going to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Villa#England#Tottenham Hotspur Women#The Women S Super League#Chelsea#Manchester United
90min.com

Athletic Club 1-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Los Blancos secure hard-fought win

Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of La Liga to eight points with a brace from Karim Benzema giving them a 2-1 victory over Athletic Club on Wednesday. The game was Los Blancos' last before the winter break and they did not let a recent spate of coronavirus cases affect them, signing off for 2021 with a win.
SOCCER
The Independent

Brentford vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup quarter-final tonight

Chelsea make the short trip west to Brentford tonight in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.Brentford had their weekend match against Brighton postponed after putting in a request to the Premier League due to an outbreak of Covid-10 at the club depleting player numbers. FOLLOW LIVE: Brentford vs Chelsea – latest updatesChelsea meanwhile were unhappy that their match against Wolves, which ended 0-0, went ahead despite them also putting in a request, with Romelu Lukaku among a number of senior players testing positive and adding to the Blues’ injury woes. Brentford reached the semi-finals last season but have never won the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Covid-hit Chelsea beat Brentford with two late goals

An own goal and a Jorginho penalty fired a mix-and-match Chelsea side into the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a 2-0 win at Brentford With the Blues still ravaged by Covid-19, boss Thomas Tuchel handed debuts to academy prospects Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons for their last-eight meeting with their west London neighbours.But it was substitutes N’Golo Kante, Reece James Mason Mount and Jorginho who turned the tie in Chelsea’s favour.They left it late but Pontus Jansson’s own goal finally broke the deadlock and Jorginho wrapped up victory from the spot.Oh what fun it is to see Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Managers and players meeting to discuss Premier League Covid issues

Premier League managers and players will meet on Thursday to thrash out a host of coronavirus issues, the PA news agency understands.Rising Covid-19 cases across the league have seen nine of the last 20 matches in England’s top flight postponed, with other matches only going ahead with depleted squads.Premier League clubs opted on Monday to continue with the hectic Christmas schedule, while the Carabao Cup quarter-finals were completed on Wednesday.Plan B measures mean there are a few more things we all have to do to keep each other safe at #PL matches🧑‍💻 Pre-register your COVID status on your club's website📱...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe believes Newcastle have enough to avoid Premier League relegation

Eddie Howe remains convinced that Newcastle have what it will take to preserve their Premier League status this season despite knowing they face an uphill battle to do so.The Magpies’ new head coach took up the reins with the club sitting in 19th place in the table and five points adrift of safety.Seven games into his reign, they have won only once all season and remain one place off the foot of the table with three points separating them from 17th-placed Watford who have two games in hand.Asked if there is enough within the squad to keep the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle enter race for signature of Tottenham’s Joe Rodon

What the papers sayThe Telegraph and The Times report that Newcastle â are targeting Tottenham and Wales centre-back Joe Rodon — already watched closely by Brighton, Watford and Leeds â — as part of an effort to strengthen their defence. The Telegraph writes Magpies manager Eddie Howe has also flagged Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier and Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski as possibilities, although the paper played down the chances of the latter moving.Boubacar Kamara could leave France for Old Trafford, according to the Sun. The paper, which cites L’Equipe, says the 22-year-old is stuck in a stalemate with his club Marseille over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter admits Brighton’s 11-game winless run is ‘not pleasant’

Graham Potter insisted he is not feeling the pressure of Brighton and Hove Albion’s 11-game winless streak in the Premier League as he prepares to welcome back a raft of players for the Boxing Day visit of Brentford.The Seagulls were in the Champions League spots after winning four of their first five top-flight fixtures but their campaign has been disrupted since then, with several key personnel on the sidelines for varying reasons.Brighton have drawn eight times since last winning on September 19 and sit nine points above the relegation zone at Christmas, so Potter is adamant he is able to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David Moyes hoping for Michail Antonio return from Covid in Boxing Day clash

West Ham boss David Moyes is hoping Michail Antonio will be available to face Southampton on Boxing Day after recently testing positive for coronavirus.Antonio, who has scored six Premier League goals this season, missed the Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday night, but Moyes has not yet ruled him out for Sunday.Moyes said: “The answer is I don’t know. The (isolation) changes in the rules, he has no symptoms and I have to say he is double vaccinated.“It is not someone who has got it, who is not (vaccinated). He is vaccinated and so with all the those, hopefully...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola rules out Man City signing replacement for Ferran Torres in January

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City have no intention of signing a striker next month despite the imminent departure of Ferran Torres.Spain forward Torres is set to join Barcelona when the transfer window opens in January after the Premier League champions accepted a £46.7million offer from the Catalan giants.Torres was signed primarily as a winger but has often operated as a centre forward with the club short of natural striking options.City failed in their attempts to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer but have no immediate plans to look elsewhere for a striker.“No, we’re not going to bring in any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola remains wary of Leicester despite this season’s drop in form

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has warned that Leicester remain exceptional opponents despite their mixed form this season.After two successive fifth-placed finishes, Brendan Rodgers’ FA Cup winners have lacked their usual spark this term, winning just six of their 16 Premier League matches.By contrast, City have won their last eight in the competition to open up a three-point lead at the top of the table.That should make the champions firm favourites for the Boxing Day clash between the two sides but Guardiola does not necessarily see it that way.“Leicester remain Leicester,” said Guardiola, whose side beat the Foxes 1-0 at...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy