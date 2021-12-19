ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens CB Jimmy Smith added to reserve/COVID list, further depleting secondary vs. Packers

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
 5 days ago

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, leaving a depleted secondary with just five healthy cornerbacks.

With cornerback Chris Westry added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday , Smith was expected to start opposite Anthony Averett on Sunday. Now only Averett, slot cornerback Tavon Young, special teams contributor Kevon Seymour, and practice squad call-ups Robert Jackson and Mazzi Wilkins are available at the position.

Seymour has played just 25 defensive snaps this season, and Jackson has played only on special teams. Wilkins, who was activated Sunday as a COVID-19 replacement, hasn’t played a snap this season.

The Ravens are also without starting safety Chuck Clark, who was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, along with starting safety DeShon Elliott and starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, all of whom have suffered season-ending injuries earlier this season.

Green Bay should have a significant advantage through the air Sunday. Led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Packers enter Week 15 with the NFL’s No. 2 passing attack, according to Football Outsiders’ efficiency rankings . The Ravens, meanwhile, rank No. 26.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins and center Trystan Colon will also miss Sunday’s game while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

