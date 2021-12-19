ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Joe Manchin Says He Won't Vote For Build Back Better Act

By Jason Hall
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mpFJd_0dR4JHaO00
Photo: Getty Images

Senator Joe Manchin (D- West Virginia) said he won't vote in favor of President Joe Biden 's Build Back Better bill during an appearance on FOX News Sunday on December 19, which will end negotiations on the current version of legislation to expand the United States' social safety net.

"I've always said if I can't go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia, I can't vote for it. I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there," Manchin said.

"You’re done? This is a no?" host Bret Baier asked.

"This is a no on this piece of legislation. I have tried everything I know to do," Manchin replied, acknowledging that President Biden worked "diligently" and was "wonderful to work with" but added that he had concerns.

The United States House of Representatives voted to approve President Joe Biden 's sweeping $1.7 trillion spending Build Back Better bill on November 19, NBC News reported.

The House voted 220 to 213, which included only one Democrat joining all Republicans in opposing the legislation.

The Build Back Better bill includes several benefits for American citizens including monthly payments of up to $300 per-child for most parents, child care funding, universal pre-K, an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies and Medicare hearing benefits, as well as a U.S. record $555 billion committed toward efforts to combat climate change, NBC News reports.

Democrats aimed for finances to be paid through taxes on corporations and more money for IRS enforcement, while also insisting that legislation would be fully paid prior to Congressional Budget Office analysis, NBC News reports.

"We are building back better. If you are a parent, a senior, a child, a worker, if you are an American, this bill, this bill is for you. And it is better," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on the House floor via NBC News .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘You must act’: Over 800 religious leaders pressure Biden to pass voting rights law

President Joe Biden is facing more pressure to shepherd the passage of voting rights legislation through the Senate and on Thursday received a letter from hundreds of US faith leaders urging his party to act.As the midterm campaign season begins to pick up steam and states have released new district maps which appear to give Republicans a greater advantage than before, the calls to pass legislation that would increase federal oversight of state voting laws as a means of protecting the access to the vote in minority communities have grown louder as experts have said that a wave of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Fox News

How Democrats can actually pass Build Back Better in 2022

With 10 surprise words uttered on "Fox News Sunday," Sen. Joe Manchin became both the target of deflating ire from his Democrat colleagues and a singular example of party-bucking courage to his Republican friends across the aisle. Responding to a question from Bret Baier about the Build Back Better Act,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Baier
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Manchin
MSNBC

Trump says more than he intended while slamming voting rights bill

Donald Trump appeared on Fox Business this week and was asked about recent developments on Capitol Hill. Predictably, the former president complained that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is "a disaster," condemned the popular new infrastructure law, and whined that Republicans didn't go far enough to threaten the United States with default before raising the debt ceiling.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Build Back Better#Affordable Care Act#Fox News#Nbc News#House#Republicans#American#Medicare#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
mediaite.com

‘You Can Just Hear the Anger’: Morning Joe Breaks Down White House Sharply Accusing Manchin of Betrayal

Morning Joe focused on the Biden administration’s notable anger toward Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and his decision to torpedo the Build Back Better agenda. With the Senate split between Democrats and Republicans, Manchin’s refusal to support the bill means it has been effectively killed after months of effort by his Democrat colleagues to get it through Congress. The development prompted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to release a statement accusing Manchin of political backstabbing, betraying his word, and “a breach of his commitments to the President and the Senator’s colleagues in the House and Senate.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

115K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy