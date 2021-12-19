Joe Manchin Says He Won't Vote For Build Back Better Act

Photo: Getty Images

Senator Joe Manchin (D- West Virginia) said he won't vote in favor of President Joe Biden 's Build Back Better bill during an appearance on FOX News Sunday on December 19, which will end negotiations on the current version of legislation to expand the United States' social safety net.

"I've always said if I can't go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia, I can't vote for it. I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there," Manchin said.

"You’re done? This is a no?" host Bret Baier asked.

"This is a no on this piece of legislation. I have tried everything I know to do," Manchin replied, acknowledging that President Biden worked "diligently" and was "wonderful to work with" but added that he had concerns.

The United States House of Representatives voted to approve President Joe Biden 's sweeping $1.7 trillion spending Build Back Better bill on November 19, NBC News reported.

The House voted 220 to 213, which included only one Democrat joining all Republicans in opposing the legislation.

The Build Back Better bill includes several benefits for American citizens including monthly payments of up to $300 per-child for most parents, child care funding, universal pre-K, an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies and Medicare hearing benefits, as well as a U.S. record $555 billion committed toward efforts to combat climate change, NBC News reports.

Democrats aimed for finances to be paid through taxes on corporations and more money for IRS enforcement, while also insisting that legislation would be fully paid prior to Congressional Budget Office analysis, NBC News reports.

"We are building back better. If you are a parent, a senior, a child, a worker, if you are an American, this bill, this bill is for you. And it is better," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on the House floor via NBC News .