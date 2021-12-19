ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Sunday betting odds for Florida football vs UCF in Gasparilla Bowl

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2aP7_0dR4IvPt00

Four days from now, Florida football will take the field against the Central Florida Knights in Raymond James Stadium for the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl. While the postseason event was hardly what the fans had hoped for this year — one that saw its favorite team completely collapse, resulting in the dismissal of head coach Dan Mullen — the game gives the Gators a chance to claim the de facto state title from their central Florida brethren.

On Sunday, according to the Tipico Sportsbook, the Gators remain favored by 6.5 points over the Knights, with the over-under sitting at 55.5 points. Florida’s money line rose to minus-240 while Central Florida’s dropped to plus-190 as of 10:45 a.m. EST.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EST on Thursday, December 23, inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, livestreamed on the ESPN app and can be heard on the Gators Radio Network.

All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

List

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
LonghornCountry

Texas To Replace Texas A&M In Gator Bowl?

When one door closes, another opens. Could this be the case for Texas?. No. 25 Texas A&M will not play in the Gator Bowl against No. 17 Wake Forest on Dec. 31 due to a COVID-19 outbreak and various injuries. The Aggies currently only have 38 scholarship players active, according to multiple reports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
FanSided

One advantage Cincinnati has over Alabama Football

Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Mullen
11Alive

Georgia Bulldogs' WR George Pickens also tests positive for COVID

ATHENS, Ga. — You can add wide receiver George Pickens to Georgia’s list of positive COVID cases. UGASports has confirmed that the junior has also tested positive and is currently under COVID protocols. Pickens joins quarterback JT Daniels, who UGASports confirmed on Tuesday also tested positive. The Bulldogs...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Billy Napier shares why he finally decided to leave Louisiana Lafayette

Billy Napier had tremendous success at Louisiana Lafayette for four season before finally deciding to leave and take the Florida Gators job. Napier had enough success after two seasons to begin receiving interest from other programs. His success after three seasons, when he had gone 21-4 in 2019 and 2020, led him to be mentioned for numerous jobs. But Napier stayed with the Ragin’ Cajuns for a fourth season.
LAFAYETTE, LA
On3.com

Former Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore announces transfer destination

Former Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore officially announced his transfer destination on Thursday night, and he picked the Texas Tech Red Raiders according to his Twitter page. Moore is one of the latest stars to land in Lubbock via the transfer portal. The Red Raiders recently landed Tyler Shough, a transfer quarterback from Oregon.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Gasparilla Bowl#American Football#The Tipico Sportsbook#Knights#Minus 240#Central Florida#Plus 190#Espn#The Gators Radio Network#Florida Gators
AllSooners

Oklahoma Lands Missouri Transfer TE Daniel Parker

Some welcomed news for Oklahoma in the transfer portal came down late Wednesday night. Missouri transfer tight end Daniel Parker announced on Twitter that he would be committing to the Sooners and taking his talents to Norman. Parker is more known for his blocking prowess as opposed to being a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Missouri kicker’s salute against Army backfires

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis broke out a questionable celebration after giving his team an early 16-7 lead over Army on Wednesday, and the move ended up backfiring. Mevis, who has become a fan favorite in part because of his hefty stature, converted three field goals in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl. The third one was a 38-yarder that put the Tigers up 16-7, and Mevis gave an emphatic salute after it sailed through the uprights.
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

There are 2 CFB Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

On Wednesday night, college football fans had to get their bowl game fix off of just one game – thankfully it was a good one. The Missouri Tigers faced off against the Army Black Knights in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Missouri got off to a solid start and carried a 13-7 lead into halftime.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

54K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy