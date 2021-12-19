Domo Genesis Shares “IDFK” Ahead Of His Upcoming Album

December 6, 2021 marked the second anniversary of Compton, California rapper Roddy Ricch's debut studio album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. In the two years since Ricch exploded onto the scene with his first full-length effort (that won the BET Award for Best Album of the Year), Ricch has racked up the accolades and cemented himself as one of the most promising young artists in hip hop today. While celebrating the second anniversary of Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Ricch also celebrated his smash single "The Box" surpassing the 10,000,000 sales threshold to earn an RIAA Diamond certification, and recently, the 23-year-old dropped $5.6 million on a Beverly Hills estate.

COMPTON, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO