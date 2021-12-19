ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Domo Genesis Shares “IDFK” Ahead Of His Upcoming Album

By Hayley Hynes
hotnewhiphop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDomo Genesis has returned with a new single, “IDFK,” produced by Tedd Boyd. The track arrived on Friday, December 17th and, according to OnSmash, is precedes an album, which is set to drop sometime in 2022 and will be called Things Happen To Us. The single comes...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
jazziz.com

Behind the Song: Kenny G Shares the Story of “Paris by Night” from His Latest Album

World-renowned and Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G has released his first new album in six years. Titled New Standards, the album was made available December 3 through Concord Records (with 2-LP set slated for release on February 11). The 11-song collection of original compositions takes inspiration from the Jazz Ballads...
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Underoath are teasing their upcoming album with new single 'Numb'

Underoath have shared their new single, 'Numb'. It's the latest track from the band's upcoming seventh full-length 'Voyeurist', set for release on 14th January via Fearless Records. Guitarist Tim McTague explains: "Numb feels like a classic They’re Only Chasing Safety song done with adult minds and ideas. It’s the only...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Roddy Ricch Drops "LiveLifeFast" Short Film Ahead Of Upcoming Sophomore Album

December 6, 2021 marked the second anniversary of Compton, California rapper Roddy Ricch's debut studio album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. In the two years since Ricch exploded onto the scene with his first full-length effort (that won the BET Award for Best Album of the Year), Ricch has racked up the accolades and cemented himself as one of the most promising young artists in hip hop today. While celebrating the second anniversary of Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Ricch also celebrated his smash single "The Box" surpassing the 10,000,000 sales threshold to earn an RIAA Diamond certification, and recently, the 23-year-old dropped $5.6 million on a Beverly Hills estate.
COMPTON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domo Genesis
popwrapped.com

Joe Kenkel Teases Upcoming Album With New Single “Sweeping”

Chicagoan singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Joe Kenkel – of Styrofoam Winos – will drop his sophomore LP, ‘Naturale’ on January 13th and today, PopWrapped are delighted to offer a taste of what fans can expect from the collection by premiering his new single – the first to be lifted from the collection – called “Sweeping” and its video.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Smino Announces Title For Upcoming Album "Luv 4 Rent"

Smino has used the year 2021 to get back into shape, musically speaking. Over the course of the year, he has released several singles in preparation for his upcoming third studio album. This week, Smino got another step closer to that end goal, by announcing the name of the album,...
MUSIC
Soompi

NCT Drops Teasers For 2nd Title Track “Beautiful” From Upcoming Album “Universe”

NCT has unveiled their first teasers for their upcoming title track “Beautiful”!. The group is currently gearing up to make a comeback with their third studio album “Universe,” which will feature double title tracks. After pre-releasing the first of their two new title tracks, “Universe (Let’s Play Ball),” on December 10, NCT has now dropped their first teaser photos for their second title track “Beautiful.”
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Chief Keef Is Back With His New Album "4NEM"

You already know what you're getting from Chief Keef. One of the biggest influencers in hip-hop music, the Chicago rapper has completely shaped the sound of today's rap, bringing drill to the forefront of his city's scene. As the leader of the Glo Gang, the 26-year-old artist has always known how to light up the streets with bombastic production and energetic rhymes. He's officially back with his new album, titled 4NEM, which has fifteen songs that will get you pumped up for your next gym session or drive downtown.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onsmash
JamBase

Fruition Announces Live Album & Shares Single

Fruition confirmed the upcoming release of their first live album, Live, Vol. 1, which arrives on January 7. The band previewed the 13-song LP by unveiling opening track “I Don’t Mind” and an accompanying video. “This album is a recording of a show at Visual Arts Collective...
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hypebeast.com

NIGO Reveals Features for Upcoming 'I Know NIGO' Album

Following months of teasing, NIGO has now announced features for his upcoming I Know NIGO album. Serving as the streetwear icon’s first music release in nearly two decades, NIGO signed with Universal Music Group earlier this year and is planning to release his project through Victor Victor Worldwide. Taking...
MUSIC
dopecausewesaid.com

Dre A.M. Drops His New Single/Video "The Mortality", Off His Upcoming Album, "Bad Kid GOOD City"

21 year old Queens based rap artist Dre A.M. is always welcome on the pages of DCWS for one simple reason — his music is DOPE. He just released his new single “The Mortality”, which is centered around the notion that every person that enters this earth will eventually become apart of the soil, leaving us all on equal footing - every man is mortal, therefore fearing another man is irrational. The accompanying music video was filmed by Joshua Seidman, and was self-edited.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

50 Cent Reveals That His Next Album Could Be His Last

50 Cent has long been considered one of hip-hop‘s biggest names. However, fans have not heard a new project from Fif since the release of his 2015 The Kanan Tape. While that is the case, the rapper still seems to think that he holds one of the top ten spots in the list of greatest hip-hop artists of all time.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Kim Jae Hwan shares snippets of his upcoming 4th mini-album through a highlight medley

Kim Jae Hwan is ready to take the title of 'the prince of the ballad' as he prepares for his fourth mini-album titled 'The Letter.'. Just a day before, the singer released the first MV concept film for his upcoming album. The music video concept film exudes a melancholy vibe as it shows various art items such as pottery, sculptures, art tools, and a notebook.
WORLD
xsnoize.com

SARTORI shares new Single 'Devil In Disguise' off upcoming album 'Dragon's Fire'

Neo-classical power metal SARTORI will be releasing their debut album "Dragon's Fire" on January 28, 2022, via Rockshots Records. Today, the band is sharing their second single "Devil In Disguise" in preview to the forthcoming full length. The epic record is nine tracks that are melodic, technical, and progressive. Led...
ROCK MUSIC
thebrag.com

Travis Scott seems to be moving ahead with the rollout of his new album

Travis Scott might be going through the most difficult period of his life right now but it appears he’s hinted at pushing forward with his music career anyway. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the word “Utopia” had been added to his Instagram bio over the weekend, a reference to his upcoming album of the same name. The rapper had quietly removed the word in the aftermath of the tragic Astroworld festival in November.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy