Ossining, NY

Gullotta House helps celebrate the holidays at St. Ann's School

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Gullotta House is helping residents celebrate the holidays at St. Ann's School in Ossining today.

Santa will be giving out presents to the first 250 children in attendance.

"It's such a small gesture, but so easy to do. It's my pleasure to do it," says Audrey Bard of Gullotta House.

Gullotta House founder Anthony Gullotta says he wishes everyone a merry Christmas and happy holidays, especially on behalf of his parents Carol Ann and Tony - who has cancer.

The nonprofit Gullotta House helps people financially - often in the form of food vouchers, meals, or scholarships

