Music

Oliver the Kid gets into the holiday spirit on Country Spotlight, December 23

wtju.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOliver the Kid, WTJU’s youngest deejay, returns to the airwaves this Thursday, December 23,...

www.wtju.net

Suffolk News-Herald

Get in the holiday spirit with brass concert

The Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts in partnership with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra will present The VSO Holiday Brass Concert on Dec. 17. Doors open at 6 p.m., with pre-show holiday festivities, and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Reserved seating tickets are $28, $31, $34, and $37. The bold...
SUFFOLK, VA
CW33 NewsFix

Get into the holiday spirit with ‘Small Town Christmas’ on UPtv

DALLAS (KDAF) — With traditions as diverse and special as our country itself, each place has new wonders to discover. Host Megan Alexander will feature essential small businesses throughout the country owned by hometown individuals who make this time of year merry and memorable. ‘Small Town Christmas’ airs this...
DALLAS, TX
Berkeley Beacon

10 festive films to get you into the holiday spirit

As the fall semester comes to a close, the long anticipated winter break we all deserve is only days away. Here is a list of ten classic, snuggle-inducing movies to watch while enjoying your time off during the holidays. “Elf” (2003) Buddy, a human adopted by Santa as a...
MOVIES
#Country Spotlight#Wtju#Hillbilly Holiday#91 1 Fm
Huron Daily Tribune

Get in the holiday spirit with some good books

MANISTEE — The Manistee County Library celebrates the winter holidays with books. One of the ways the library does that is to share new titles and revisit old favorites, start new traditions or learn about other cultures. • The title “My True Love Gave to Me: Twelve Holiday Stories”...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
blavity.com

7 Classic Movies To Get You In The Holiday Spirit This Year

What’s your favorite holiday movie of all time? Is it the emotional and riveting Holiday Heart with Ving Rhames and Alfre Woodard? Or could it be The Preacher’s Wife with longtime fan favorites Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington? If you’re like us and can’t choose, never fear—we got you. In lieu of the holiday season upon us, we’ve decided to compile a list of seven films that will surely get you in the holiday spirit. With the world entering year two of a global pandemic, it’s important that we add a little levity to our lives. What better way to do that than with some good ole fashion movies that tug on our heartstrings and our inner laugh track?
MOVIES
landline.media

The Spirit spreads the holiday spirit

The Spirit of the American Trucker spreads the holiday spirit to children in the hospital. Plus, taking away positives from the Trucking Action Plan. Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast. I. Today’s news with Greg Grisolano. The White House releases more details about its roundtable...
CARS
Discovery

Get in the Holiday Spirit in this Winter Waterland

It’s a Winter Waterland at Georgia Aquarium! Did you know these bubbles, ice, and candy cane toy are enrichment items for their dolphins? Plus the sea otters get holiday treats too. Enrichment items help to stimulate animals physically and mentally.
LIFESTYLE
mauinow.com

Get in the Holiday Spirit at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center

From live music, to local pop-up shops, and pictures with Santa, there’s a host of activities planned at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center this holiday season. The holiday lineup for the month features special events, entertainment, giving opportunities, and local pop-up shops. Gift with Purchase. Now through Dec. 31,...
FESTIVAL
Bakersfield Californian

Get into the spirit this weekend with holiday events

Maybe you've got all your shopping done, or you're tired of shopping and want to do something fun this weekend. Whatever your reason to get out and enjoy the holiday spirit, we've got some ideas. Family fun. HolidayLights at CALM: If you haven't already gone, head out to enjoy this...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
lafourchegazette.com

PHOTOS: Locals get in the Christmas spirit at multiple holiday events

Locals had several opportunities to get in the holiday spirit this weekend with several Christmas-themed events. See photos from the Golden Meadow Christmas Parade, as well as events at the Cut Off Youth Center and at Dufrene Building Materials online. Thousands of local kids got Christmas joy this weekend. At...
CELEBRATIONS
wtju.net

Singular music from Kalevi Aho

The subtitle for this release is “Seven instrumental solos by the Finnish symphonist.” And that’s significant. Kalevi Aho seems to naturally think in orchestral terms. To date, he’s composed 17 symphonies and almost 40 concertos for a wide variety of instruments. That experience comes into play...
MUSIC
Bemidji Pioneer

Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig students get into the holiday spirit

The holiday spirit was alive and well at the Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School’s Care and Share Store recently. Students and staff brought in gifts to share, and each elementary student was able to purchase gifts for their loved ones for 25 cents each.
LIFESTYLE
cbs19news

Feel Good Friday: Earlysville getting into holiday spirit

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlysville is getting into the Christmas Spirit in a creative way. As soon as you drive into the community, you see the word "hope." An Earlysville pastor was inspired by a neighbor who keeps a "Joy" sign up year-round. In the holiday spirit, Pastor...
EARLYSVILLE, VA
WEHT/WTVW

Dawson Springs gets in the holiday spirit

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WEHT) – The Christmas Spirit is strong in Dawson Springs. A deadly tornado tore the community apart, but it reunited with song and scripture. The choir had gathered at the town square to sing loudly for all to hear. One of the songs they sang was “Glory to the Newborn King.”
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets Into The Holiday Spirit With Nezuko

Nezuko is a unique character in Demon Slayer, not because she doesn't wield a sword like her brother Tanjiro and his friends, Inosuke and Zenitsu, but because she struggles with the demonic influence that has taken hold of her body. Though the character has yet to play a major role in the Entertainment District Arc, fans still love the sister of Tanjiro, with one specifically giving the Demon Slayer character some holiday cosplay.
COMICS
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES

