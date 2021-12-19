ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drakeo The Ruler Dead After Being Stabbed Backstage At LA Concert

By Regina Park
BIN: Black Information Network
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Drakeo the Ruler has reportedly died after being stabbed Saturday night (December 18) during a music festival in his native LA.

According to reports, the "Betchua" rapper was attacked backstage around 8:30 p.m. by a group of men while performing at the Once Upon A Time Festival in Exposition Park. Some reports state that a fight broke out and the 28-year-old rapper was stabbed in the neck during the altercation, though police are still investigating the incident.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene where they reportedly transported Drakeo, who's real name is Darrell Caldwell, to a local hospital. Multiple outlets confirmed the rapper's died after succumbing to the wounds he suffered during the fight.

The Los Angeles Times first reported the identity of the person stabbed at the concert as being Drakeo the Ruler.

LAPD confirmed on Twitter that there had been a fight at the concert and that the event would end early. The official Once Upon A Time social media account also confirmed the event would be concluding immediately following the fatal altercation.

Drakeo the Ruler was one of dozens of performers on the bill of the festival including several LA legends such as Snoop Dog g , Ice Cube , The Game , and YG ; 50 Cent was also set to perform at the festival.

According to reports, Snoop canceled his set before the rest of the show was halted.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

NME

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot dead

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot and killed in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old Compton-raised rapper was gunned down last night in Inglewood, police sources confirmed to TMZ. It’s currently unclear what led to the shooting or how many suspects were involved. Tributes have been pouring in for the rapper,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Billboard

Snoop Dogg Speaks Out After Drakeo the Ruler’s Stabbing Death: ‘I’m Praying for Peace in Hip-Hop’

Snoop Dogg is “praying for peace in hip-hop” following the stabbing death of rapper Drakeo the Ruler at a Los Angeles music festival on Saturday (Dec. 18). Snoop, who was scheduled to perform at Saturday’s Once Upon a Time in LA at the Banc of California and Exposition Park, took to social media the following day to share his perspective on the tragic evening and offer his condolences to the late rapper’s loved ones.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Drakeo The Ruler: 5 Things About The Rapper Dead At 28

Drakeo The Ruler, a rapper famous on the California hip hop scene, died at the age of 28 after being stabbed in a fight near a concert in Los Angeles. Drakeo The Ruler has tragically died at the age of 28 after being stabbed during an altercation near the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on December 18. The rapper, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, had reportedly performed at the “Once Upon a Time in L.A.” concert, where Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent were also scheduled to appear. After paramedics responded to reports of a stabbing around 8:40pm, according to the Los Angeles Times, Drakeo was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Ice Cube
Popculture

Slim 400, Up-and-Coming California Rapper, Dead at 33 After Shooting

An up-and-coming rapper is dead following a shooting in Los Angeles Wednesday night. Compton-based rapper Slim 400 was reportedly shot and killed in an Inglewood neighborhood sometime late Wednesday night, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ. At this time, further details regarding Slim's passing, including what led to the fatal shooting and how many suspects were involved, have not been released. Slim was 33. Neither his team nor his family has released a public statement at this time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Pitchfork

Drakeo the Ruler Dies at 28, Stabbed at Los Angeles Festival

Drakeo the Ruler has died at the age of 28, TMZ and Rolling Stone report. A representative for the Los Angeles rapper confirmed the news to Pitchfork. According to TMZ, Drakeo was stabbed during an altercation that broke out backstage during Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival last night (December 18), where he was scheduled to perform. He was reportedly rushed to the hospital following the incident. Pitchfork has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles Fire Department, and Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival for further information and comment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Killed at Hometown Concert in Los Angeles

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler was killed in Los Angeles late Saturday night after he was stabbed during an altercation near the Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park, during the Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert where Drakeo and dozens of performers, including Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent, were scheduled to appear.  According to the Los Angeles Times, paramedics arrived on the scene around 8:40 p.m. after reports of a stabbing. While the L.A. coroners office could not identify the victim at press time, a rep for the rapper confirmed to Rolling Stone that it was Darrell Caldwell, known in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Drakeo The Ruler Associate Details YG's Involvement In Backstage Murder During Angry Instagram Live

Los Angeles, CA – Drakeo The Ruler lost his life on Saturday (December 18) after he was stabbed in the neck backstage at the Once Upon A Time In L.A. Festival in Exposition Park. Police have yet to arrest any suspects, but rumors online suggested YG and his entourage had something to do with it. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Drakeo’s mother Darrylene Corniel sounded like she believed the chatter, saying the incident happened right around the same time YG showed up backstage.
CELEBRITIES
L.A. Weekly

Once Upon a Time in LA… Everything Went Wrong

Once Upon a Time in LA… Everything Went Wrong: Immediately after Al Green’s set, it was clear that something wasn’t right at Saturday’s Once Upon a Time in LA festival. It all happened so fast; we had watched the first three songs of Green’s set, then dashed off to watch some other performers before Snoop’s set. Our plan was to watch a chunk of Snoop, then go back to the G-Funk Stage to watch Drakeo the Ruler.
MUSIC
BIN: Black Information Network

