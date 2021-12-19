Report: Hawks star Trae Young enters COVID protocol

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young entered the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, ESPN reported.

The All-Star point guard will miss Sunday night’s game against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.

Young ranks second in the league in scoring with 27.3 points per game, trailing only Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (29.7). Durant also is in the protocol.

Young, 23, also ranks third in the NBA with 9.3 assists per game to go along with 4.0 rebounds.

–Field Level Media

