Report: Hawks star Trae Young enters COVID protocol

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young entered the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, ESPN reported.

The All-Star point guard will miss Sunday night’s game against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.

Young ranks second in the league in scoring with 27.3 points per game, trailing only Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (29.7). Durant also is in the protocol.

Young, 23, also ranks third in the NBA with 9.3 assists per game to go along with 4.0 rebounds.

–Field Level Media

CBS 46

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young proposes to girlfriend Shelby Miller

ATLANTA (CBS36) — Atlanta Hawks basketball legend Trae Young surprised fans on Instagram when he announced he popped the question to now fiancée Shelby Miller. The star point guard posted stunning photos of the couple featuring blue balloons and an impressive ring. Young captioned the photo "what a night" with the hashtag 'future mrs. Young'
ATLANTA, GA
Trae Young
Frank Vogel
Kevin Durant
numberfire.com

Hawks starting Delon Wright for Trae Young on Wednesday night

Atlanta Hawks point guard Delon Wright is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. Wright will make his first start this season after Trae Young was ruled out for health protocol purposes. In an elevated role against an Orlando team allowing a 112.5 defensive rating, our models project Wright to score 30.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,700.
theScore

Trae among 9 Hawks in protocols for Christmas matchup vs. Knicks

Star guard Trae Young is among nine Atlanta Hawks players in health and safety protocols for the team's Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks, the Hawks announced Friday. Young tweeted not long after the team released its injury report:. Clint Capela, Sharife Cooper, Wes Iwundu, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin...
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
