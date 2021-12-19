ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Women executed 300 years ago as witches in Scotland set to receive pardons

By Caroline Davies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f653Y_0dR4HhGk00
Maggie Wall memorial, Dunning, Scotland Photograph: Geoffrey Davies/Alamy

From allegations of cursing the king’s ships, to shape-shifting into animals and birds, or dancing with the devil, a satanic panic in early modern Scotland meant that thousands of women were accused of witchcraft in the 16th-18th centuries with many executed.

Now, three centuries after the Witchcraft Act was repealed, campaigners are on course to win pardons and official apologies for the estimated 3,837 people – 84% of whom were women – tried as witches, of which two-thirds were executed and burned.

After a two-year campaign by the Witches of Scotland group, a member’s bill in the Scottish parliament has secured the support of Nicola Sturgeon’s administration to clear the names of those accused, the Sunday Times reported . The move follows a precedent by the Massachusetts House of Representatives in the US that proclaimed victims of the Salem witch trials innocent in 2001.

Scotland’s indefatigable pursuit of witches between 1563, when the Witchcraft Act was brought in, and 1736, when it was finally repealed, resulted in five “great Scottish witch-hunts” and a series of nationwide trials.

Related: Why the witch-hunt victims of early modern Britain have come back to haunt us

The earliest witch-hunts were sanctioned by James VI of Scotland, later James I of England and Ireland, who believed witches plotted against his Danish bride by summoning up storms to sink his ships. Among those accused in 1590 was Geillis Duncan – whose character featured in the Outlander TV series – and who admitted under torture to meeting the devil to thwart the king’s ships.

Another, Agnes Sampson, had confessed that 200 women witnessed the devil preach at North Berwick on Halloween where the king’s destruction was plotted.

Other well-known cases include Lilias Adie, from Torryburn, Fife, who was accused of casting a spell to cause a neighbour’s hangover; while Issobell Young, executed at Edinburgh Castle in 1629, was said by a stable boy to have shape-shifted into an owl and accused of having a coven.

With witchcraft a capital crime, the convicted were usually strangled to death then burned at the stake so as to leave no body to bury. Many confessed under torture, which included sleep deprivation, the crushing and pulling out of fingernails, and pricking of the skin with needles and bodkins to see if the accused bled.

The Witches of Scotland website notes that signs associated with witchcraft – broomsticks, cauldrons, black cats and black pointed hats – were also associated with “alewives”, the name for women who brewed weak beer to combat poor water quality. The broomstick sign was to let people know beer was on sale, the cauldron to brew it, the cat to keep mice down, and the hat to distinguish them at market. Women were ousted from brewing and replaced by men once it became a profitable industry.

Claire Mitchell QC, who leads the Witches of Scotland campaign, said it was seeking pardons, apologies and a national monument to the mainly female victims of the witch-hunts. “Per capita, during the period between the 16th and 18th century, we [Scotland] executed five times as many people as elsewhere in Europe, the vast majority of them women,” she told the Sunday Times.

“To put that into perspective, in Salem 300 people were accused and 19 people were executed. We absolutely excelled at finding women to burn in Scotland. Those executed weren’t guilty, so they should be acquitted.”

Comments / 103

Jinx94
5d ago

So what are these dead women supposed to say thank you? What a sugar coated way to say you admit your country was irrational enough to murder women over hysteria.

Reply(3)
16
*Victoria Airmed*
5d ago

Yeah unfortunately any women that had more knowledge than a man or knew of herbs or healing ect were considered witches, I love Scotland and its deep history but I would have been killed twice over in those times..I love my black cats and herbs🤗

Reply(1)
18
Santos Carrillo
5d ago

I'm sure that will help the years of sorrow and pain those things caused and the downhill affect of everyone involved at some point.

Reply(1)
13
Related
The Guardian

‘Extraordinary’ restoration of Roman rock crystal jar from Galloway hoard

When the Galloway hoard was unearthed from a ploughed field in western Scotland in 2014, it offered the richest collection of Viking-age objects ever found in Britain or Ireland. But one of the artefacts paled in comparison with treasures such as a gold bird-shaped pin and a silver-gilt vessel because it was within a pouch that was mangled and misshapen after almost 1,000 years in the ground.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Mary, Queen of Scots ‘locked’ final letter using paper-folding, research finds

Mary, Queen of Scots used a complicated “letterlocking” process to conceal the secrets of the last letter she wrote before she was beheaded, researchers have discovered. Written in French on 8 February 1587 to Henry III, king of France from her prison cell, the letter sees Mary write that she has “been advised of my sentence: I am to be executed like a criminal at eight in the morning.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Ars Technica

UK farmer went for a walk, stumbled on remains of rare Roman mosaic and villa

Going into lockdown during the pandemic provided an unexpected boon to a farmer in Rutland, England: he stumbled upon the remains of an old Roman mosaic and surrounding villa complex, dating back to between 300 and 400 CE. Archaeologists are hailing the find as one of the most significant mosaics yet found in Great Britain, and the entire site has been declared a protected area. It will be featured next year on the British documentary TV series Digging for Britain.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
LiveScience

Medieval Scot with strong jawbone wasn't a local

A medieval man whose face was immortalized in a striking reconstruction isn't quite who we thought he was. The so-called Blair Atholl Man, who died at the age of 45 and was buried near Blair Atholl in the Scottish Highlands some 1,600 years ago, was not a local, researchers now say.
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Rare Viking Sword Discovered in Grave on Scottish Island

Archaeologists have revealed new X-ray scans of a Viking sword found on Scotland’s Orkney Islands in 2015, reports David Walker for the Scottish Daily Express. The ninth-century weapon was one of several Viking artifacts discovered in a hidden cemetery on the northeast coast of Papa Westray. “Possibly one of...
SCIENCE
Telegraph

How to celebrate Hogmanay in Scotland this year

It takes more than a pandemic to dampen the Scots’ legendary enthusiasm for Hogmanay, which we’ve been celebrating with gusto since Viking invaders gave us the idea in the eighth and ninth centuries. It is the main annual knees-up and deeply embedded in the culture, celebrated at home and in the streets with music, poetry, dancing, fireworks and generous drams of whisky.
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Scotland to receive additional emergency Treasury money

Scotland is to receive £220m of emergency UK government money to help tackle Covid-19. Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the sum represents a doubling of additional funding being made available. The Scottish government has made repeated calls for more funds from the Treasury as Omicron numbers rise. First Minister Nicola...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pardons#Ireland#Witchcraft#Uk#Scotland Photograph#Scottish#The Sunday Times#Danish
The Independent

White Christmas for UK as snow falls in Scotland and Yorkshire

The Met Office has declared a white Christmas for the UK after snow fell across parts of Scotland and northern England.Areas of eastern Scotland, such as Aberdeenshire and Perthsire and the Yorkshire Dales, saw light snowfall from around 8am this morning.The last widespread white Christmas in the UK was in 2010, with 2017 and 2020 also seeing reports of some snowfall.Annie Shuttleworth, a meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “There was some snowfall in parts of Scotland and northern England in the early hours of the morning, between midnight and 5am.“Affected areas include Strathallan, Perthshire, Aboyne, Aberdeenshire and Baltasound in...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Johnson faces calls to outline Covid strategy as Wales prepares to tighten curbs

Boris Johnson has been urged to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy, as Wales became the latest part of the UK to outline a tightening of restrictions.The Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there is not enough evidence on the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission to justify stricter measures.With the situation constantly being reviewed, Health Secretary Sajid Javid advised everyone to “remain cautious” while his ministerial colleague Gillian Keegan warned there is “uncertainty” around people making new year’s eve plans.Meanwhile, the latest Government figures show a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sturgeon hopes isolation decision will come soon, but warns of dangers

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she hopes a decision can be made on any changes to self-isolation rules “soon”, but warned of possible dangers.The UK Government has cut self-isolation requirements for those in England to just seven days provided two lateral flow tests are returned on the sixth and seventh day of isolation.The Scottish Government has come under pressure, from the Scottish Tories in particular, to follow suit.But Ms Sturgeon has said she will wait for advice from public health officials before making any decision, which could take days or even weeks.“The advice right now, given the very fragile...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Halloween
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that the rate of omicron infections was already at around 200,000 per day, with the strain expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours.NHS England meanwhile announced that it will return to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

87K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy