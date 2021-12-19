ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday morning.

The Ravens put wide receiver Sammy Watkins and cornerback Chris Westry on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

They will all miss Sunday’s game between the host Ravens (8-5) and the Green Bay Packers (10-3).

Smith, 33, was inactive for last week’s loss to the Cleveland Browns due to the birth of his child.

Smith has nine tackles and three passes defensed in eight games this season. He has 14 interceptions in 126 games (88 starts) with the Ravens since they drafted him in the first round in 2011.

The Ravens activated defensive back Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad in a corresponding move Sunday.

–Field Level Media

Sports
