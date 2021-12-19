German third-tier match at Duisburg is abandoned due to racist abuse

The match at Duisburg’s MSV-Arena was halted in the 33rd minute.

Duisburg’s match against Osnabrück in the German third tier has been abandoned after racist abuse was aimed at a visiting player.

The 3. Liga game was halted by the referee Nicolas Winter in the 33rd minute, with the club’s Twitter account reporting “a racist remark from the stands” was aimed at Osnabrück winger Aaron Opoku. Players from both teams returned to the dressing room, with both sets of fans uniting in a “Nazis out!” chant of solidarity.

It was announced over the loudspeaker that the “so-called fan” had been identified and would be removed from the MSV-Arena, with the teams and match officials in discussion over resuming the goalless game. Fifteen minutes later, though, both sides confirmed the game had been called off.

“The game is over after VfL Osnabrück is no longer able to compete,” Duisburg tweeted. “We fully understand this. A bitter afternoon for football.” Osnabrück’s official account tweeted: “The game has been stopped. Opoku was racially insulted. Incomprehensible. Aaron, we stand behind you!”

“It is always a minority, but this minority could destroy football,” the Duisburg club president, Ingo Wald, told TV channel MagentaSport. “Every fan should make sure that this does not happen.”

No new date for the fixture, which had an official attendance of 6,500, has been announced. Duisburg remain 18th in the table and in the 3. Liga relegation zone, with Osnabrück in ninth place.