ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

German third-tier match at Duisburg is abandoned due to racist abuse

By Guardian sport
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZjSuW_0dR4HbyO00
The match at Duisburg’s MSV-Arena was halted in the 33rd minute.

Duisburg’s match against Osnabrück in the German third tier has been abandoned after racist abuse was aimed at a visiting player.

The 3. Liga game was halted by the referee Nicolas Winter in the 33rd minute, with the club’s Twitter account reporting “a racist remark from the stands” was aimed at Osnabrück winger Aaron Opoku. Players from both teams returned to the dressing room, with both sets of fans uniting in a “Nazis out!” chant of solidarity.

It was announced over the loudspeaker that the “so-called fan” had been identified and would be removed from the MSV-Arena, with the teams and match officials in discussion over resuming the goalless game. Fifteen minutes later, though, both sides confirmed the game had been called off.

“The game is over after VfL Osnabrück is no longer able to compete,” Duisburg tweeted. “We fully understand this. A bitter afternoon for football.” Osnabrück’s official account tweeted: “The game has been stopped. Opoku was racially insulted. Incomprehensible. Aaron, we stand behind you!”

“It is always a minority, but this minority could destroy football,” the Duisburg club president, Ingo Wald, told TV channel MagentaSport. “Every fan should make sure that this does not happen.”

No new date for the fixture, which had an official attendance of 6,500, has been announced. Duisburg remain 18th in the table and in the 3. Liga relegation zone, with Osnabrück in ninth place.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Msv Arena#Racism#German#Nazis#Vfl Osnabr Ck#Magentasport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Why haven’t we cured cancer?

Despite big improvements in survival, cancer is still one of the world’s biggest killers. Leading Cancer Research UK-funded scientists explain why it presents such a challenge – and look at how far we’ve come
CANCER
The Guardian

Pamela Helen Stephen obituary

The mezzo-soprano Pamela Helen Stephen, who has died aged 57 of cancer, was a popular and admired figure on stages in Britain and abroad. Following her debut as Cathleen in Nicholas Maw’s The Rising of the Moon at Wexford in 1990, she made a number of appearances with Opera North, Welsh National and Scottish Operas before making her mark in a series of higher-profile roles.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Sally Ann Howes obituary

Although she never starred in any original productions of his shows on Broadway, Richard Rodgers described Sally Ann Howes, who has died aged 91, as “the greatest singer who ever sang on the American musical stage”. Best known for playing Truly Scrumptious opposite Dick Van Dyke as Caractacus Potts in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), Howes was a classic instance of the star who never really was, despite her talent and impeccable pedigree.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

87K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy