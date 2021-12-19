ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Trio charged over ‘attempted murder’ three years ago

By Lucinda Cameron
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=174aKv_0dR4Ha5f00

Three men have been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder in a car park three years ago.

A 37-year-old man was injured in the incident which happened outside Taylor Veterinary Practice on East Kilbride Road in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire on December 3, 2018.

Police said that three men – aged 21, 25, and 33 – have been charged in connection with the incident.

They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO

Man in ID jail charged with murdering inmate

REXBURG, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A grand jury indicted a Madison County Jail inmate for murder after he allegedly beat another inmate to death. Robert David Pompa, 26, faces the first-degree murder charge for allegedly beating 62-year-old Eddie Blanie Stacey with his fist on Oct. 8 at the Madison County Jail, according to the indictment obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. Little details have been released about the jailhouse killing, which resulted in the Nov. 18 indictment.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
wach.com

Deputies: Two teens charged with attempted murder after "targeted attack"

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — Lexington County deputies have arrested and charged two teens who were allegedly involved in an armed robbery. Stephen Reese Clifton and Tekhi Augustus Jones are both charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of attempted robbery, conspiracy, and firing a gun into a home, according to arrest warrants.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
CBS Minnesota

3 Men Charged With Murder In Payne-Phalen Killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Three people have been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood last month. Dontaye Thomas, Jai’Patric Timberlake and Deveon Kirk are each charged with second-degree murder, Ramsey County court documents show. From left to right: Dontaye Thomas, Deveon Kirk, Jai’Patric Timberlake(credit: Ramsey County) The charges stem from the Nov. 20 shooting death of 32-year-old Rashaad L. Van Pelt on the 100 block of York Avenue. An autopsy showed he was shot nine times. The scene of the shooting. (credit: CBS) Police were called to the scene that night for a weapons complaint. Officers...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Queens Post

Flushing Pediatrician Charged With Attempted Murder for Stabbing His Pregnant Employee: DA

A Flushing-based pediatrician was indicted on attempted murder and other charges Thursday for allegedly stabbing a pregnant employee at his medical office over the summer. Jianqiang An, 58, who runs a pediatric clinic in Flushing, allegedly slashed his 30-year-old pregnant employee repeatedly with a knife on June 21 in an attempt to prevent her from leaving his office for the day.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Murder#Police#South Lanarkshire#Cambuslang#Glasgow Sheriff Court
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Three Men Charged With Murder Of 21-Year-Old Found Dead In Uptown Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged three men for the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old that happened in west Charlotte on Oct. 17, before the victim was later found dead in Uptown Charlotte. Through an investigation, police identified 21-year-old Jamel Robinson, 20-year-old Takyi Wylie, and 24-year-old Gervaris Culp as suspect...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Pair charged with murdering baby on Christmas Day

A man and a woman have been charged with the murdering a 10-month-old baby on Christmas Day last year. Paramedics were called to reports of an unresponsive infant at a house in Old Whittington, a suburb of Chesterfield, Derbyshire, on 25 December 2020.The child, Finley Boden, was rushed to hospital but efforts to save him failed and he was pronounced dead.Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 21, of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder and two counts of neglect. They appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday and will appear at Derby Crown Court on 4 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
postsouth.com

Plaquemine man sentenced on attempted second degree murder charges

The sentence by 18th Judicial District Court Judge Elizabeth Engolio includes 35 years in prison on each of two attempted second-degree murder convictions, five years each on three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a firearm, and 20 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WJBF.com

North Augusta gunman facing more charges; attempted murder, hit & run

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Thomas Airington has received more charges following his arrest Thursday, in connection to an incident in which he is accused of firing on North Augusta Department of Public Safety Officer, wounding one, and eventually surrendering. In addition to his charge for Attempted Murder filed...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Fort Worth

A 41-year-old Fort Worth man was indicted on capital murder charges for killing three victims at a local motel

Fort Worth, TX – Fort Worth man will most certainly spend the rest of his life in prison for killing three victims in September in a Fort Worth motel. The suspect, who has been identified as the 41-year-old Jason Thornburg, was earlier accused of killing and dismembering three people at a motel in the Fort Worth suburb of Euless in September.
FORT WORTH, TX
cbslocal.com

Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of Father Arrested In Sunnyvale Murder Case

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – A Hollister man accused in the attempted murder of his father is facing charges in a fatal stabbing at a Sunnyvale park last year. According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, an arrest warrant was signed last week for 26-year-old Jose Luis Salazar in the death of 38-year-old Anthony Juarez.
SUNNYVALE, CA
BBC

Pair jailed for murder over Peterborough attack 15 years ago

Two men who attacked a man as he walked home 15 years ago have been jailed for his murder. Paul Machin was 46 when he was set upon by Shane Wright, then 17, and 18-year-old Kieron Hennessy in Peterborough on 6 September 2006. Mr Machin never regained consciousness and died...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ramarni Crosby: Three teenagers in court charged with murder

Three teenagers have been remanded in custody charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy. Ramarni Crosby died in hospital following an attack on Stratton Road, Gloucester, on Wednesday. The defendants, aged 15, 16 and 17, have appeared before Cheltenham Magistrates' Court and cannot be named for legal reasons because...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three charged in murder probe after man stabbed outside barber’s

A man has been charged with murder after a stabbing outside a barber’s shop in a busy London street.Jobari Gooden, 27, was attacked outside House of Ramish2 in Peckham Rye south-east London, at around 3.15pm on December 17.Emergency services responded to reports of a fight in Choumert Road where they found Mr Gooden with stab wounds.He was taken to a south London hospital where he died shortly after 6pm.Scotland Yard said Momodou Lamin Faal, 27, of Lyndhurst Way, Peckham who was arrested at a residential property in Gillingham Kent on December 23, has been charged with murder.Olushola Eletu, 39, whose address was not confirmed, and Elishah Anderson, 39, of Lettsom Street, Peckham, have been charged with perverting the course of justice.The Met said all three will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday. Read More Cardinal calls on Government to keep churches openChristmas babies given presents by midwives to celebrate birthArnold Schwarzenegger donates £186,700 to house veterans ahead of festive season
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Three arrested in Jobari Gooden murder probe

Three people have been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed outside a barber’s shop in a busy London street in broad daylight.Jobari Gooden, 27, was attacked outside House of Ramish2 in Peckham Rye south-east London, at around 3.15pm on December 17.Emergency services attended the scene responding to reports of a fight in Choumert Road, where they found Mr Gooden suffering stab wounds.He was taken to a south London hospital where he died shortly after 6pm.#ARRESTS| Detectives investigating the murder of 27-year-old Jobari Gooden in #Peckham Rye a week ago today have made three arrests https://t.co/jcBrBxbovU— Southwark Police |...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man charged after copper pine cone sculptures stolen in Glasgow

A man has been charged after two copper pine cone sculptures were stolen in Glasgow The theft of the public works of art from McNeil Gardens in the Gorbals was reported at 12.45am on December 13.A 39-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with theft and road traffic offences.He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.The sculptures are about 2ft in height and covered in copper casing.They were installed by New Gorbals Housing Association in 1998 and created by Gorbals Art Project and artists Cathy Keay and Liz Peden. Read More Pop star praises Kate Middleton’s piano skills at abbey carol concert‘She nailed it’: Pop star praises Kate’s piano skills at abbey carol concertMan arrested following theft of iPads from children’s hospital
PUBLIC SAFETY
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
The Independent

Woman dies after assault in Co Wicklow

A woman in her 40s has died after she was assaulted at a house in Co Wicklow.The woman was attacked at a property in Park Na Sillogue Court, Enniskerry, on Friday at approximately 4pm.Gardai said she was pronounced dead at the scene and they have launched an investigation into the incident.A man in his 40s has been arrested and was taken to Bray Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.The scene is currently sealed off while a technical examination is being carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.The office of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

396K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy