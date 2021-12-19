ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nursing student jailed for killing teenage girl after ‘falling asleep’ at wheel

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F8RKH_0dR4HR6000

A nursing student who was working three full-time jobs and had “fallen asleep” at the wheel when she killed a 13-year-old girl has been jailed.

Gardene De Carvalho, 43, of East Barnet, was found guilty on Friday of causing Victoria Carson’s death by dangerous driving at Wood Green Crown Court.

She received a three-and-a-half-year sentence, but with a 16-month discount due to her “previous good character”, the Metropolitan Police said on Saturday.

She was also disqualified from driving for four years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G82MC_0dR4HR6000

Ms De Carvalho struck the teenager, who was walking along the pavement in East Barnet, north London with her Fiat 500 on June 29 2020.

Police said that nursing student Ms De Carvalho had worked around 440 hours – or 15 hours every day – in the month leading up to the crash.

She was in the second year of a nursing degree at university and had a vocational placement at a London hospital.

On top of that, she was working two other paid full-time jobs, one working nights at a care home and another as a private carer during the day.

She regularly drove her car to her various jobs, despite not having the correct insurance cover, according to police.

During her trial, Ms De Carvalho said she had “blacked out” just before the collision and had “no memory” until shortly afterwards.

The prosecution case was that she had fallen asleep at the wheel due to her excessive working hours.

Detective Sergeant Matt Smith said: “De Carvalho seemed to feel entitled to drive around London, regardless of her fitness to be behind the wheel.

“Her refusal to take responsibility for using the roads safely led to the death of a young girl, and my thoughts and deepest sympathies remain with Victoria’s family.

“This tragic case should serve as a reminder to all drivers. It is your legal responsibility to ensure that you are entirely fit to drive and not putting yourself and others in danger. Failing to accept that responsibility can destroy lives and lead to your imprisonment.”

Paying tribute to their “beautiful daughter” after her death, the girl’s parents Gary and Roxana Carson said: “Victoria was loved dearly by so many of her friends with whom she shared many interests, especially caring for cats and playing tennis.

“We will deeply miss Victoria’s smile, her laugh and her energy, but our beautiful, generous daughter will forever remain in our hearts.”

Comments / 19

1st amendment only
5d ago

terriable. the brain can only take so much by having to have sleep or it shuts down .

Reply(2)
13
Steve White
5d ago

This is why we need to not overstrss medical students, in UK and here in USA

Reply
5
Blueberry Yum-Yum
5d ago

our system overworks people beyond repair and we get blamed for it. not fair

Reply
5
Related
KSAT 12

3 Texas teens charged after high school student brutally beaten at party

Three teenagers have been charged after a 16-year-old boy was severely beaten at a social gathering in Lake Jackson last week, according to police and media reports. Cole Hagan was assaulted and left on the ground outside a home on Friday night, KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported this week.
TEXAS STATE
Shropshire Star

Woman arrested after two sets of twin boys die in house fire

The 27-year-old has been detained on suspicion of child neglect. A woman has been arrested after two sets of twin boys, aged three and four, died in a devastating house fire in south London. The 27-year-old has been held on suspicion of child neglect, the Metropolitan Police said. Fire crews...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Student#Working Hours#Fitness#Teenage Girl#Wood Green Crown Court#The Metropolitan Police#Fiat
BBC

Ava White: Police release image of van after girl stabbed to death

A van driver near the scene of the fatal stabbing of a 12-year-old girl may have witnessed something "vital", police said. Ava White was out with friends in Liverpool when she was attacked on Thursday and died shortly afterwards. The occupants of a silver Enterprise van spotted in the vicinity...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman bailed after house fire that killed four young boys

A woman who was arrested after two sets of twins died in a house fire in south London has been bailed.The 27-year-old was detained on suspicion of child neglect after the blaze ripped through the mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road, Sutton south London, shortly before 7pm on Thursday.She will return to a south London police station in mid-January, the Metropolitan Police said.Brothers Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan aged three, died in the fire after being left home alone.Their father Dalton Hoath has described them as “bright, caring, loveable boys”.Mr Hoath said in a statement...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Burnley brothers jailed after student, 19, shot in face

Two brothers involved in the "cowardly" shooting of an innocent 19-year-old student in Lancashire have been jailed. The victim, who has not been named, was shot in the face after a group of other youths had a row with one of the brothers in a Brierfield supermarket. Lee Barnett, 37,...
BBC

Killer cagefighter Liam Hall jailed for attack on girls

A cagefighter and convicted killer has been jailed for life for attacking two 13-year-old girls and his partner. Liam Hall, 33, shattered bones in his victims' faces after knocking them unconscious, and left his 24-year-old girlfriend with serious injuries. Hall was high on drink and drugs when he launched the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Jobs
BBC

Epsom: Teenage girl dies after being hit by lorry

A teenage girl has died after being hit by a lorry. It happened outside Defoe Court in East Street, Epsom, Surrey, at about 07:30 GMT on Friday. The girl, who had been on foot, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services. Police closed parts of East Street and...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man jailed for 11 years after killing three-year-old girl in his care

A man who killed a three-year-old girl while she was in his care after becoming angry that she had not finished her lunch has been jailed for 11 years.Paul Marsh, 27, inflicted catastrophic head injuries on Jessica Dalgleish at her home in Sandgate, near Folkestone on 21 December 2019, Kent Police said.Marsh had grown increasingly frustrated with looking after Jessica in the weeks leading up to her death. Bruising was discovered on her face and head suggesting he had assaulted her on previous occasions, which were not reported to police at time.Witness evidence showed that he carried out the...
Nursing Times

Nursing student jailed for causing girl’s death by dangerous driving

A second-year nursing student has been found guilty of causing the death of a 13-year-old girl by dangerous driving. In addition to her nursing studies, which included a placement at a London hospital, Gardene De Carvalho was also working two paid full-time jobs at the time the incident took place.
youralaskalink.com

Man Arrested After Shooting Teenage Girl

Added by atagliaferri on December 16, 2021. On December 7, Anchorage Police responded to the area of E 14th Avenue and Denali Street regarding a shot being fired and someone injured. Upon arrival, officers located a female juvenile victim outside with a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

20-year-old Hudsonville man injured after falling asleep at the wheel, crashing vehicle

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 20-year-old Hudsonville man was injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident in Ottawa County. Police say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Chicago Drive. The man had been driving eastbound when he fell asleep, causing the vehicle to drift into the median and strike a tree. The man was pinned in the vehicle and extricated by emergency personnel.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
BBC

Man guilty of killing nephew while mother was on school run

A 31-year-old man has been found guilty of killing his three-month-old baby nephew while the boy's mother was out on the school run. Arlo Breslin died after suffering a "catastrophic head injury" at a property in Stoke, Coventry, on 29 June 2018, West Midlands Police said. James Scott, of Church...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSAT 12

Ex-SAPD officer who repeatedly punched handcuffed pregnant woman lands at Elmendorf PD

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE - This story now includes an official response from Elmendorf Police Department Chief Marco Pena. A fired San Antonio police officer caught on body-worn camera repeatedly punching a handcuffed pregnant woman is now working for the Elmendorf Police Department, Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders confirm.
The Independent

Ex-girlfriend of Waukesha parade attack suspect says she is ‘mortified’ that she fathered his child

The former girlfriend of the man accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade crowd near Waukesha, Wisconsin, said she was embarrassed to be the mother to his children. Darrell Brooks, 38, was charged on Tuesday with five counts of intentional homicide after he allegedly drove his car into a crowd watching a Christmas parade on Sunday. Six people were killed and more than 50 others injured. A former girlfriend spoke with The New York Post, telling the outlet she was "mortified" by the violent event and could not sleep. The woman, who was not named by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

14-Year-Old Boy Charged With Murdering 12-Year-Old Girl

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Ava White, 12, in Liverpool city centre on Thursday. The boy, who cannot be named because of his young age, appeared briefly before a judge today where the murder charge, and a charge of being in possession of a blade, were read out to him. He is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

396K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy