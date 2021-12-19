ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Thousands in Brussels protest renewed COVID-19 restrictions

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQtrf_0dR4HOh300

Thousands of peaceful protesters demonstrated in Brussels on Sunday for a third time against reinforced COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter a spike in infections as the omicron variant sweeps across Europe

The marchers — some with placards reading “free zone,” “I've had my fair dose” and “enough is enough” — came to protest the government’s strong advice to get vaccinated. They also included Belgian health care workers who will have a three-month window in which to get vaccinated against the virus beginning Jan. 1 or risk losing their jobs.

A strong police presence and widespread preventive controls were deployed for the march, given how previous protests had descended into violence. But only 13 arrests were made for “rebellion and possession of prohibited articles," according to police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere.

Also Sunday, the Brussels-based European Commission agreed with Pfizer-BioNTech to accelerate the delivery of vaccines starting in a few weeks. The pharmaceutical giant will deliver an additional 20 million vaccine doses from January to March to the European Union's 27 nations.

The Belgian protest comes one day after similar protests in other European capitals including Paris and London. Nations across Europe are reimposing tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown.

The World Health Organization reported this weekend that the omicron variant has been detected in 89 countries, and variant cases are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission.

In a Brussels protest last month, several hundred people started pelting police, smashing cars and setting garbage bins ablaze. Police responded with tear gas and water cannons.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

France to start legal action against UK on fishing licences in ‘very first days of January’

France will start legal action against the UK over the post-Brexit fishing row within weeks, a French minister has said. Clement Beaune, the secretary of state for European affairs, said on Thursday the case will go before a special tribunal in the “very first days of January”. It comes days after France said it would seek European Union legal action against the UK over the months-long dispute centred around the number of fishing licences granted after Brexit. Mr Beaune said last week Paris would ask the European Commission to initiate judicial proceedings “for licences we are entitled to get”. He...
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU takes aim at Poland amid fears for bloc's legal order

The European Union on Wednesday launched legal action against Poland over recent decisions by one of the country’s top courts which have raised troubling questions about the 27-nation bloc’s legal order.In October, Poland’s constitutional court ruled that Polish laws have supremacy over those of the EU in areas where they conflict. When countries join the EU, as Poland did in 2004, they must bring their laws into line with the bloc’s regulations. The European Court of Justice is supreme arbiter of those rules.In launching its legal action, the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission said that it sees...
POLITICS
The Independent

Thousands march in New Zealand to protest against Covid vaccine mandates and lockdowns

Thousands of unmasked anti-vaxxers took to the streets of New Zealand’s capital city Wellington on Thursday to protest against Covid-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.The rally consisted of bikers and people holding banners that read: ‘Freedom’, ‘Plandemic’, ‘Is this the future you want?’ and ‘This is not our New Zealand!’ Several people carrying the national flag thronged the streets of the business district before reaching the parliament building’s facade.Security measures had to be scaled up in Wellington as scores of police officials were needed to keep the protest march in a line and guard their route.Entrances to the Beehive, the parliament...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brussels#Covid#European Union#Protest#Belgian#Omicron#European Commission#Pfizer Biontech#The European Union#Ap
The Independent

Critics abound as Tunisia demands mandatory vaccination pass

COVID-19 vaccination passes became obligatory for Tunisians on Wednesday, who now must have proof of two vaccine doses to enter public spaces and to keep working at state institutions, universities and some private businesses.But human rights groups called for a delay to the process, pointing out that people were struggling to get vaccinations and obtain passes, and labeling the move “unnecessarily severe.” To date, around 47% of the population has been fully vaccinated.The measure was passed by decree by President Kais Saied in October to drive the nation’s vaccination campaign, one of his first decrees since suspending parliament and...
WORLD
The Independent

Hungary's PM denounced in Bosnia for anti-Muslim rhetoric

Bosnian officials and religious leaders on Wednesday denounced suggestions voiced by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his spokesman that the integration of Bosnia into the European Union will be challenging because of its large Muslim population.Orban’s spokesman Zoltan Kovacs has tweeted that “the challenge with Bosnia is how to integrate a country with 2 million Muslims.”During his long speech on Tuesday in Budapest, right-wing populist Orban said Hungary supports Bosnia’s EU bid, adding that as an EU member, Hungary had to mobilize a lot of energy to overcome “the enlargement fatigue that has taken hold of the European...
RELIGION
AFP

Boosters may prolong Covid WHO warns, France jabs kids as Omicron surges

The WHO warned Wednesday that rich countries cannot use boosters to escape the coronavirus and France became one of the first nations to vaccinate children over five, as nations scrambled to contain Omicron surges. China meanwhile cracked down on the latest outbreak of the virus, shutting down a whole city. And Britain, which reported a record 106,000 new cases in 24 hours, approved Pfizer's jab for children aged five and up, as US health regulators authorised the company's Covid pill for high-risk patients over 12. "No country can boost its way out of the pandemic," said the World Health Organization's Secretary General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Wednesday.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

EU takes legal action against Poland over rule-of-law row

The EU said Wednesday it was launching legal action against Poland for ignoring European Union law and undermining judicial independence, prompting a sharp rebuke from Warsaw. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the EU's decision reflected a trend towards "bureaucratic centralism" in Brussels that "has to be stopped". The step escalates a long-running feud between Warsaw and Brussels over Poland's perceived backsliding on EU democratic norms. Brussels is already withholding approval of coronavirus recovery funds for Poland over the row.
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid: Government to send nationwide booster jab text alert on Boxing Day in bid to combat Omicron

The government will send text message alerts to people across the UK on Boxing Day urging them to get a booster jab to protect against the Omicron coronavirus variant.After talks with ministers, the UK’s mobile network providers – including EE, O2, Vodafone and Three UK – have agreed to deliver the messages to their tens of millions of customers.It comes as part of the government’s Get Boosted Now campaign, which this week has seen £22.5m handed to councils and an “army of vaccine ambassadors” deployed to British streets in a bid to encourage uptake in the run up to Christmas...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Truss has been appointed Brexit minister to thaw out Frosty EU relations

Giving Lord Frost’s role as Brexit minister to the foreign secretary, Liz Truss, is a politically smart as well as logical and sensible move by Boris Johnson. The signs are that No 10 and the Treasury really do want to “get Brexit done” now as we approach the first anniversary of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement. There are some remaining issues, which will probably drag on for years, but the attempt to renegotiate the UK-EU withdrawal agreement, the “divorce treaty”, has been confirmed with the departure of Frost. The Northern Ireland protocol, fishing licence and other contentious matters will be left where they are. Modest concessions by the EU, such as medicine supply to Northern Ireland, will be pocketed, and blind eyes turned by both sides to trivial violations and cross-border leakages.
POLITICS
The Independent

Lord Frost’s resignation is a chance to press the reset button with Europe

The resignation of Lord Frost from the cabinet is both a threat and an opportunity. Fortunately for the nation the opportunity is vastly more important than the threat. The threat is a narrow one, for it is principally to the position of the prime minister. Lord Frost, David Frost, popularly known as the Brexit minister, was responsible for negotiating the terms under which the UK left the European Union, and then was elevated to the cabinet to implement the details of the deal. He has been much in the public eye for his tough negotiating style, particularly over the element of the agreement concerning the UK trade relations with Northern Ireland. But he was much more than that. He was a chum of Boris Johnson, someone who the prime minister enjoyed working with, a soul-mate even, who shared his optimistic vision of how the country could prosper outside of the EU.
POLITICS
The Independent

Catholic leader calls on government to keep churches open amid Covid surge

The Archbishop of Westminster and leader of Catholics in England and Wales has urged Boris Johnson’s government not to reintroduce restrictions on churches amid record Covid infection rates.Data published on Thursday, suggesting the Omicron strain might cause less severe illness than the Delta variant, has fuelled speculation that the prime minister will resist imposing further curbs after Christmas.Cardinal Vincent Nichols said it was clear that large spaces such as churches were “not places where we spread the virus”.Most people are sensible and cautious. We don't need stronger impositions to teach us what to doVincent Nicholls“I would sincerely appeal that they...
WORLD
The Independent

‘No country can boost its way out of the pandemic’ – World Health Organisation

The World Health Organisation has warned that “no country can boost its way out” of the Covid-19 pandemic.The rush for wealthy countries to roll-out the additional Covid vaccine doses is making it harder for other nations to get hold of the jab and is “likely to prolong the pandemic”, according to the World Health Organisation’s director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu.He also warned that it is wrong for any nation to think that boosters alone can guarantee that everyone has a safe festive season.He told  a WHO press conference: “No country can boost its way out of the pandemic and boosters...
WORLD
AFP

Tear gas fired as thousands march in Sudan in anti-coup rallies

Thousands of Sudanese protesters rallied Saturday two months on since a military coup, demanding soldiers "go back to the barracks" and calling for a transition to civilian rule. Waving flags, beating drums, dancing and chanting, crowds marched on the streets of Khartoum despite a heavy deployment of security forces -- who later fired tear gas canisters to break them up. Officers had earlier blocked bridges connecting the capital to suburbs, cut phone lines and restricted the internet ahead of the planned protests. At least 48 people have died in crackdowns during weeks of protests, according to the independent Doctors' Committee, and Khartoum's state governor has warned that security forces "will deal with those who break the law and create chaos".
PROTESTS
The Independent

The Independent

396K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy