ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

In Pictures: Sandy santas race along beach for annual pudding chase

By Pa Reporters
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AgpJy_0dR4HNoK00

Santas and elves of all ages raced into Christmas celebrations in Weymouth with the annual Chase the Pudding beach run.

Mr and Mrs Pudding were chased along Weymouth beach by hundreds of sandy Santas in a fundraising event for the Will Mackaness Trust.

Adults could take part in a 5km run, while a Chase the Elf race of 2km was put on for under-14s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oa01O_0dR4HNoK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mqnhd_0dR4HNoK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32DoyK_0dR4HNoK00

Young and old were invited to take part.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P55Vs_0dR4HNoK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUobb_0dR4HNoK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wADaG_0dR4HNoK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZHjiu_0dR4HNoK00

The red and white crowd was encouraged to warm up before they set off…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPYAQ_0dR4HNoK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2kMJ_0dR4HNoK00

…although not everyone was paying attention!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wgoFD_0dR4HNoK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D29xb_0dR4HNoK00

It was not just humans getting into the spirit of the race – although some looked more ready to run than others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f25dy_0dR4HNoK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CmtyS_0dR4HNoK00

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

In pictures: Santa paddle boarding events on the Dorset coast

Scores of paddle boarding enthusiasts have taken part in festive trips along the Dorset Coast in the run-up to Christmas. Bay Paddle Boarders in West Bay organised a Santa Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) over the weekend to raise money for the Action for Children charity. Meanwhile about 50 members of...
WORLD
keysweekly.com

IN PICTURES: FARO BLANCO’S ANNUAL LIGHTHOUSE LIGHTING RETURNS

The tallest holiday lights in Marathon came to life on Dec. 5 with the return of the annual lighthouse lighting at Faro Blanco Marina. Organized as a fundraiser for the Marathon High School band, booths with holiday treats and a silent auction greeted attendees while they enjoyed performances from the MHS band, Switlik Singers, and Island Groove Dance Studio. Bagpipers heralded the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus, who paraded through the marina walk marketplace full of local vendors before taking time to listen to the Christmas wishes of little ones. Before the evening drew to a close, the iconic 65-foot Faro Blanco lighthouse came to life in a display that has become an annual symbol of holiday spirit in Marathon.
MARATHON, FL
fox10phoenix.com

Surfing Santas returns to Cocoa Beach with large crowds

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - NFL great Doug Flutie jumped out of a helicopter to mark the return of Surfing Santas!. The Heisman Trophy winner, and Brevard County resident, made a grand entrance to welcome surfers to Cocoa Beach. "It was scary. It was an adrenaline rush but once you step...
COCOA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Chase The Pudding#The Will Mackaness Trust
Cape Gazette

Shop and see Santa in Rehoboth Beach Dec. 17

Rehoboth Beach Main Street and the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company announced Santa Claus is coming to town from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17. This year, Santa is skipping the sleigh and riding around the city in style on an antique Rehoboth Beach fire truck. Community members are...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
OBA

Orange Beach Police's annual kids Christmas party is Dec. 13

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) –The Orange Beach Police Department invites the public to its annual Kids’ Christmas Party with Santa from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, December 13th at Magnolia Hall, behind BuzzCatz, next to Cosmo’s. Families are encouraged to enjoy games, crafts and photos with...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
westernslopenow.com

Pictures with Santa are back — without the glass

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — If you remember last year, Kris Kringle posed for photos behind plexiglass. After gathering public feedback, this year, Mesa Mall officials are offering two options. The clear wall is still available but, because Mesa County flattened the curve in COVID cases, it’s up to...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
whdh.com

Santa lands at annual North End holiday parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds came to Christopher Columbus Park for the North End’s 49th annual Christmas parade Sunday. Santa Claus himself flew in via helicopter. “When the helicopter is coming in, I watch the eyes of all the children and it’s amazing,” said organizer Robert Tomasome. “Gives me such a great feeling … no words to express that feeling. Makes it all worth it.”
BOSTON, MA
Greater Milwaukee Today

The Craft Lounge hosting ‘Pictures with Santa’ fundraiser Sunday

The Craft Lounge, 351 W. Main St., is hosting a pictures with Santa event to raise funds for the United for Waukesha Community Fund on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We've compiled this list of resources, events and fundraisers related to the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
WAUKESHA, WI
WYTV.com

Santa visits Youngstown daycare’s annual party

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a busy time of year for everyone, especially for the man in the red suit. Sometimes he has to call in backup to get those last-minute wishes from children. That was the case Friday morning at Kollege Tots in Youngstown. Luckily, one high...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WOLF

Santa visits 75th annual holiday display along Market Street in Berwick

BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — Market Street is alive with lights and decorations again this year in Berwick. It's the 75th year of the mile-long Boulevard to see tens of thousands of Christmas lights, holiday displays, animatronics, and get a complimentary bag of Wise potato chips along the way.
BERWICK, PA
greenbeltnewsreview.com

A Ride-along with Santa Brings A New View of the Community

I’ve wondered occasionally if the day will come when I would reflect upon my life and see it as complete. Perhaps one day I’d look and see that I’d raised my children well, been a kind friend, a community volunteer, that my existence had been put to good use. I imagined one day I would look back on my life and conclude, “Yes. It has all been accomplished now.” Perhaps that day would come in my 80s.
GREENBELT, MD
Central Illinois Proud

Children with special needs enjoy taking pictures with Santa

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Giving all kids the chance to take pictures with Santa. Learn Behavioral teamed with Northwoods Mall in Peoria to give children with special needs a chance to have a private photoshoot with the man in the big red coat. “It gives us the opportunity to...
PEORIA, IL
northcountrynow.com

Santa 5K race in Waddington

From left, Alyssa Hicks, Olivia Martin, Dixie the dog, Emma Martin and Anna Brady await Santa’s 5K Fun Run in Waddington. Forty runners and walkers, and several dogs participated in the race, part of the annual Christmas in Waddington celebration held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11. NCNow photo.
WADDINGTON, NY
WJHG-TV

Bring Santa to fish in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Would you want to go fishing with Santa Claus at the beach?. Berkley Fishing and Santa have teamed up to find the perfect post-holiday fishing destination. After submissions from around the world, the five finalists for this adventure are Panama City Beach, Harwell, GA, Huntsville, AL,...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
The Independent

In Pictures: Festive lights spread welcome cheer as UK steps into Christmas

Festive light displays have been spreading welcome cheer across the UK and Ireland in the run-up to Christmas this year.As uncertainty around the Omicron coronavirus variant looms large over the festive season, creative types have been working their magic designing winter wonderlands to lift the nation’s spirits.Here are some of the highlights.Residents on Byron Road in New Milton have raised more than £85,000 for charities since they started displaying festive illuminations more than 15 years ago.Lots of light displays are created to raise funds for worthy causes, with the NHS the recipient of the proceeds of this year’s Byron Road...
CORONAVIRUS
The Independent

The Independent

396K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy