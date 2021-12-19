ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dachshunds don reindeer ears and turkey legs in annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk

By Lily Ford
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dtYhE_0dR4HL2s00

Dachshunds sporting reindeer ears and roasted turkey legs took to the streets of London in the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XHJ72_0dR4HL2s00

Owners and their sausage dogs came together to celebrate the season by donning festive fancy dress.

One canine, named Biggie Smalls showed off a turkey costume – accessorising with green baubles on his collar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f4nGL_0dR4HL2s00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MhnbJ_0dR4HL2s00

Dog owners joined in the dress-up for its fifth year, as another dachshund called Bruno channelled his inner Frosty while topping off the look with a red and green scarf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cag95_0dR4HL2s00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wGE4E_0dR4HL2s00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UKBIr_0dR4HL2s00

Others opted for a more muted outfit, keeping it seasonal in a tasteful Christmas jumper.

