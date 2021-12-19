Dachshunds don reindeer ears and turkey legs in annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk

Dachshunds sporting reindeer ears and roasted turkey legs took to the streets of London in the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk.

Owners and their sausage dogs came together to celebrate the season by donning festive fancy dress.

One canine, named Biggie Smalls showed off a turkey costume – accessorising with green baubles on his collar.

Dog owners joined in the dress-up for its fifth year, as another dachshund called Bruno channelled his inner Frosty while topping off the look with a red and green scarf.

Others opted for a more muted outfit, keeping it seasonal in a tasteful Christmas jumper.