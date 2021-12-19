ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Odds: Jaguars almost TD favorite over Texans

By Alfie Crow
Big Cat Country
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jacksonville Jaguars opened up as three-point favorites over the visiting Houston Texans early in the week, based on the DraftKings Sportsbook, then somehow shockingly it ended up moving up to sit...

www.bigcatcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Big Cat Country

Jaguars place 3 on reserve/COVID-19 list, Including DE/OLB Josh Allen

Today, the Jaguars announced that three starters, outside linebacker/defensive end Josh Allen, wide receiver Laviska Shenault and guard Ben Bartch have been placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. All three starters have been ruled out for Sunday’s contest against the New York Jets and will not travel with the...
NFL
Big Cat Country

Jaguars once again road underdogs

The Jacksonville Jaguars hit the road on Sunday to take on the New York Jets, coming off yet another loss. The Jaguars head to the Big Apple as only a 2.5 point underdog, according to our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook. The line isn’t too much of a surprise, as...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Jaguars#American Football#The Draftkings Sportsbook
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton said he will consider whether to retire after the season. (George Bremer) Colts DT DeForest Buckner thinks RB Jonathan Taylor is an MVP candidate following his 170 yards and one touchdown performance against the Patriots: “I mean, he’s a walking touchdown. J.T. for MVP.” (Mike Chappell)
NFL
Big Cat Country

How to Fix the Jaguars Franchise

In the last 10 years under Shad Khan, the Jaguars have gone 41-117 in the regular season. That winning percentage (26%) is the worst in the NFL during this span - and 10 games worse than Cleveland. Within the division, the Jags are 18-41 (30.5% wins), which is worst in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Packers against Browns

Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a narrow victory over the Ravens last week. Here are five bold predictions on how Green Bay will fare against the Browns. Last week’s 31-30 victory over the Ravens was far from a work of art for the Packers. Defeating Baltimore sans Lamar Jackson should have been easier for Green Bay. Instead, they required heroics from Aaron Rodgers to score the narrow win.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy