Todd Monken Turns Down LSU Opening

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
 9 days ago
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is one of the most highly coveted and respected offensive minds in all of college and professional football.

If you don't believe it, look at not only his track record of previous jobs from being a head coach worthy of winning 11 games, to being on multiple NFL staffs, to now being at Georgia as one of the highest-paid assistants in the sport.

Monken is often sought after for job openings, job openings like the one at LSU under Brian Kelly. Kelly was in search of a new offensive coordinator with the LSU Tigers and one of his first phone calls, according to FootballScoop reports, was to Todd Monken.

Multiple sources likewise told FootballScoop that Kelly had discussed the offensive coordinator position with Georgia play-caller Todd Monken, though sources said Monken has expressed a desire to remain with the Bulldogs.

This is tremendous news if you're a Georgia fan learning of this. At least you now know that Todd Monken doesn't appear interested in lateral moves. If he were to leave the University of Georgia, it appears it will be for promotion not a change of scenery.

Georgia still will likely have to survive the NFL coaching carousel as well. Todd Monken has been at the coordinator level for nearly 20 years now, and he's never been at one place for longer than three seasons. Based on his career history, it's not a matter of if Monken is going to leave your program, it's a matter of when and to where.

