Elections

Campaign Finance: the checkbook is still out

By Michael Bersin
showmeprogress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday at the Missouri Ethics Commission for another right wingnut PAC from...

showmeprogress.com

VTDigger

FEC asks Leahy campaign for clarification on campaign finance report discrepancies

In enforcing campaign finance laws, it is not unusual for the Federal Election Commission to occasionally seek clarification from campaigns on discrepancies in their finance reports. Vermont U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy’s campaign has until Jan. 12 to respond. Read the story on VTDigger here: FEC asks Leahy campaign for clarification on campaign finance report discrepancies.
MONTPELIER, VT
opb.org

‘OPB Politics Now:’ The fight over campaign finance limits

Last year, Oregon voters changed the state Constitution to allow limits on how much donors can give to political campaigns. But now the progressive groups that pushed to rein in spending can’t agree on who and what those new rules should cover. On this week’s episode of OPB Politics...
POLITICS
State
Missouri State
showmeprogress.com

Campaign Finance: almost enough to rent a blimp

If they put a glowing light and a fog machine in the nose it could work. Yesterday at the Missouri Ethics Commission for a marijuana legalization initiative:. C201444 12/15/2021 Legal Missouri 2022 National Holdings Inc 10777 BARKLEY STREET Overland Park KS 66211 12/15/2021 $95,000.00. [emphasis added]. That’s a lot of...
ELECTIONS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Coalition calls on Albany to push for voting, campaign finance reforms

Two ballot measures that had been at the top of New York Democrats’ to-do list for years were defeated on Election Day: an amendment that could have led to same-day voter registration and another to allow for no-excuse absentee voting. But 65 organizations around the state aren’t giving up...
ELECTIONS
WMUR.com

NH Primary Source: NH-01 GOP candidate Leavitt unveils initial members of campaign finance committee

LEAVITT FINANCE COMMITTEE. Republican 1st Congressional District candidate Karoline Leavitt is unveiling the initial 17 members of her campaign finance committee Thursday – and New Hampshire Primary Source has a first look. “I am excited to work with this diverse group of business leaders, representing various industries and communities...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kpic

Coalition files ballot initiatives to reform Oregon's campaign finance laws

PORTLAND, Ore. — A coalition of campaign-finance-reform-minded groups have filed three ballot initiatives with the secretary of state’s office that they want to put before Oregon voters next year. Honest Elections Oregon says its initiatives will help reduce the “perception and reality of corruption” in campaigns, increase transparency and elevate...
OREGON STATE
Person
Rex Sinquefield
The Jewish Press

AIPAC Launches Two PACs, Joining Political Campaign Finance Arena for First Time

For the first time in its existence, AIPAC plans to support financially the campaigns of pro-Israel incumbents and candidates by forming two political action committees. AIPAC president Betsy Berns Korn announced the creation of the two PACs on Thursday, saying the current political environment necessitates the change. “Throughout AIPAC’s history,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
opb.org

Competing measures could muddy Oregon’s campaign finance debate

Weeks after they came to an impasse over how Oregon should crack down on money in politics, left-leaning organizations are signaling they might just fight it out at the ballot box. On Friday, two groups that are often aligned filed dueling ballot measure proposals for how to place limits on...
OREGON STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Don’t sabotage campaign finance reform in Baltimore County | COMMENTARY

Last November, Baltimore County voters approved a critically important step toward making local elections not only more fair but also to make candidates less beholden to deep-pocketed special interests. By a more than 50,000-vote margin, voters passed a charter amendment authorizing public financing of political campaigns. It would work like this: Instead of relying on their own wealth or on ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
#Campaign Finance#American
hudsontv.com

Hoboken Council Votes on Campaign Finance Ordinance Tonight, Cohen Calls on DeFusco to Abstain

How much money should be allowed as campaign contributions? That’s a question which will be debated at tonight’s Hoboken City Council meeting. You see, there are differing views on the proposed ordinance. The existing currently sets the limit at $500 for union campaign contributions. The law was reformed and adopted following a thorough review during Mayor Dawn Zimmer’s tenure.
HOBOKEN, NJ
MSNBC

Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 12.20.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * The list of congressional retirements is poised to grow, with Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida announcing this morning that she's stepping down at the end of the current Congress. It seems likely that the state's gerrymandered new district map influenced her decision.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
coloradopolitics.com

Unite for Colorado ordered to pay $40,000 in fines tied to campaign finance complaint

Unite for Colorado, a dark money group that spent $4 million on statewide ballot measures in 2020 has been ordered to pay $40,000 and to divulge their donors. Scott Wasserman of the Bell Policy Center and Katherine Dorman, a teacher in the Douglas County School District, filed the first campaign finance complaint with the Secretary of State's office against Unite on Aug. 27, 2020.Both filed a second complaint against Unite in 2021 that is still moving through the process.
COLORADO STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Ethics
