ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MI

Livonia police arrest two 17-year-olds for carjacking women, high-speed chase

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WdNA9_0dR4FnD000

LIVONIA, Mich. (WWJ) – A pair of 17-year-olds are looking at a slew of charges after allegedly carjacking two women in Livonia and fleeing police last month.

Livonia police say they responded to the reported carjacking on Nov. 18 in the area of 8 Mile and Merriman Roads.

Two women told officers while they were walking to their white Jeep Compass that night, they were approached by two unknown males in ski masks, driving a dark colored sedan. Both teens pulled out handguns and ordered the women to give them the Jeep’s keys and to walk away, police said.

One suspect fled the scene in the Jeep, while the other followed behind him in the sedan.

Police were able to locate the stolen Jeep a few miles south in the area of Merriman and Lyndon. At the time, the sedan was still following close behind.

As officers attempted to contact the suspects, the Jeep took off speeding. Officers pursued the Jeep until the driver crashed in the area of Plymouth and Stark. The driver tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody a short time later.

His weapon was recovered.

The driver of the sedan, meanwhile, was arrested in the area of Farmington and Plymouth without incident and a second weapon was recovered.

Authorities released video of the chase and one of the arrests.

Police say in a subsequent interview one of the teen suspects admitted to committing the carjacking.

Both 17-year-olds – one from Redford sand one from Detroit – have been charged with two counts of carjacking, two counts of felony firearm and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

The Redford teen was also charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing police and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Both suspects -- whose names are not being released because they're juveniles -- have been arraigned and are scheduled for their preliminary exams on March 3.

Comments / 7

Marlene Jackson
5d ago

glad to see that these police were well trained an were not loud abusive angry a or sounded frustrated well done to these great policemen this is the type of officers that's needed in this country an no one was killed giving this policemen 100%great job.✌️✌️✌️✌️👍👍👍👆

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farmington, MI
City
Redford Charter Township, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Livonia, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Livonia, MI
City
Plymouth, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Police#Jeep Compass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jeep
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy