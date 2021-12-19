Livonia police arrest two 17-year-olds for carjacking women, high-speed chase

LIVONIA, Mich. (WWJ) – A pair of 17-year-olds are looking at a slew of charges after allegedly carjacking two women in Livonia and fleeing police last month.

Livonia police say they responded to the reported carjacking on Nov. 18 in the area of 8 Mile and Merriman Roads.

Two women told officers while they were walking to their white Jeep Compass that night, they were approached by two unknown males in ski masks, driving a dark colored sedan. Both teens pulled out handguns and ordered the women to give them the Jeep’s keys and to walk away, police said.

One suspect fled the scene in the Jeep, while the other followed behind him in the sedan.

Police were able to locate the stolen Jeep a few miles south in the area of Merriman and Lyndon. At the time, the sedan was still following close behind.

As officers attempted to contact the suspects, the Jeep took off speeding. Officers pursued the Jeep until the driver crashed in the area of Plymouth and Stark. The driver tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody a short time later.

His weapon was recovered.

The driver of the sedan, meanwhile, was arrested in the area of Farmington and Plymouth without incident and a second weapon was recovered.

Authorities released video of the chase and one of the arrests.

Police say in a subsequent interview one of the teen suspects admitted to committing the carjacking.

Both 17-year-olds – one from Redford sand one from Detroit – have been charged with two counts of carjacking, two counts of felony firearm and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

The Redford teen was also charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing police and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Both suspects -- whose names are not being released because they're juveniles -- have been arraigned and are scheduled for their preliminary exams on March 3.