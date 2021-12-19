ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas reports 8,000 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19

By Russell Scott
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eYBKd_0dR4FdNk00

Texas has reported another 8,000 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The state also reported 78 more deaths from the virus.

3,100 people remain hospitalized with COVID in Texas, almost a thousand of those are in "intensive care."

This follows on from Dallas, Tarrant, and Denton Counties reporting 20 COVID deaths on Friday.

Nationally, over 800,000 COVID deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the New York Times . There have also been over 50 million cases confirmed.

