Texas reports 8,000 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19

Texas has reported another 8,000 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The state also reported 78 more deaths from the virus.

3,100 people remain hospitalized with COVID in Texas, almost a thousand of those are in "intensive care."

This follows on from Dallas, Tarrant, and Denton Counties reporting 20 COVID deaths on Friday.

Nationally, over 800,000 COVID deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the New York Times . There have also been over 50 million cases confirmed.

