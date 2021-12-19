ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Confirmed Lineups: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool | Premier League

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago

Liverpool travel to London to play Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in the Premier League and we can now bring you the confirmed lineups.

The Reds have been in good form of late winning seven consecutive matches in all competitions.

They need to continue the winning run however to ensure they keep the pressure up on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9cRH_0dR4F20E00
IMAGO / PA Images

Spurs have been impacted by an outbreak of Covid-19 in the camp meaning their recent fixtures against Rennes, Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City have all been postponed.

Most of the squad have now however returned to training ahead of the clash with the Reds.

Here are the confirmed lineups.

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Tyler Morton, James Milner , Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Bench

Caoimhin Kelleher, Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Kaide Gordon, Neco Williams, Jarell Quansah

Team News

Liverpool make three changed from their 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Thursday with Thiago missing out through COVID-19 and Jordan Henderson out through a non COVID related illness.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been dropped to the bench for Naby Keita's first start from his injury.

Tyler Morton comes in for Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson while James Milner replaces Thiago.

Kaide Gordon makes an appearance along with 18-year-old centre-back Jarell Quansah.

Divock Origi, Harvey Elliott and Adrian are all still missing through injury.

Tottenham Hotspur's Starting XI

Hugo Lloris, Emerson Royal, Davidson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur's Bench

Brandon Austin, Joe Rodon, Japhet Tanganga, Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp, Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura.

