Thousands in Brussels protest renewed COVID-19 restrictions

Sudan cut phone lines and restricted internet ahead of planned mass protests Saturday against a military coup, as security forces deployed across Khartoum blocking bridges connecting the capital to suburbs.
At least 48 people have died in crackdowns during weeks of protests, according to the independent Doctors' Committee, and Khartoum's state governor has warned that security forces "will deal with those who break the law and create chaos".
Activists, who use the internet for organising demonstrations and broadcasting live footage of the rallies, had planned the latest in a series of street protests for Saturday -- two months on since generals launched their October 25 takeover.
Military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan held civilian leader Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok under effective house arrest for weeks, but reinstated him on November 21 under a deal promising elections for July 2023.
