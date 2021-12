What do you like/dislike about your character? “What I like about Devon is also what I don’t like about him. They’re the same thing and the most different from me. He doesn’t think before he acts or speaks. He doesn’t have that filter, so it allows him to have some pretty exciting confrontations and situations but it can also come back to bite him. Everything he says or does comes from a good place, especially when it concerns people he loves. It sure makes for a more dramatic life than I have.”

