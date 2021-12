MOSCOW - The City of Moscow wastewater testing program has reportedly identified the presence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in recent test results. According to Carol Moehrle, Director for Public Health-Idaho North Central District, “As of today, Public Health has received no confirmation of the Omicron variant in human lab samples, however, with other cases of Omicron in the Northwest and Boise area, we know it is just a matter of time before it is lab-confirmed as well. Because it is not feasible to test every lab specimen for COVID variants, it could be possible that a case could go unnoticed or that a 2-3-week delay to obtain genetic sequencing could preclude knowing about a current COVID-19 variant immediately.”

MOSCOW, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO