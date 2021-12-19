ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art Dirt: Exploring the Metaverse + the “Disneyfication” of Notre Dame

By Glasstire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Sarradet and Brandon Zech discuss Meta’s new virtual world and the recently proposed plans to modernize the interior of Notre Dame in Paris. “That would put the fear of God into you, if you walked into Notre Dame and there was a giant Louise Bourgeois spider looming...

Washington Post

Let Notre Dame be what it is: A church

In her argument that removing most altars from Paris’s Notre Dame Cathedral would not be a “wreckovation,” Elizabeth Lev failed to acknowledge the purpose of a Catholic church building: to offer Masses [“Sorry, Internet: Notre Dame is not being ‘wreckovated’,” op-ed, Dec. 9].
RELIGION
glasstire.com

Sandy Rodriguez’s First Museum Solo Show Opens at the Amon Carter Museum

Sandy Rodriguez is a Los Angeles-based painter who was raised on the California/Mexico border. Her work investigates the methods and materials of painting across cultures and histories. While she has exhibited at notable institutions, such as the Museum of Contemporary Art, San Diego, Sandy Rodriguez in Isolation, which opens December 18th at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, is her first solo museum show.
MUSEUMS
Times and Democrat

France approves controversial Notre-Dame redesign

A controversial redesign of the interior of Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris has been approved by heritage authorities, including possible street art installations and softer mood lighting.
RELIGION
Creepy discoveries in Egypt frighten archaeologists

We all know that Egypt is one of the most amazing civilizations in the world, but sometimes archeologists uncover things there that leave them terrified. From jars full of human organs to cursed mummy tombs, today we’re going to break down.
whio.com

Photos: Joan Didion through the years

Photos: Joan Didion through the years NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Joan Didion attends The American Theatre Wing's 2012 Annual Gala at The Plaza Hotel on September 24, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Controversial Plans to Modernize Notre-Dame Move Forward

France’s National Heritage and Architecture Commission has approved proposed plans for Notre-Dame Cathedral’s restoration this past Thursday, the New York Times reports. Following the 2019 fire that engulfed the beloved Paris cathedral, French President Emmanuel Macron, along with a group of designers, proposed that Notre-Dame absorb modernizing touches, including a revamped spire. A major outcry ensued, with architects and other experts alleging that the original Gothic architecture would be diluted by contemporary interventions. Under the finalized plan, there will be no major alterations to the original architecture, though some compromises mean that the cathedral will still face big changes. A major new...
RELIGION
The Independent

Joan Didion: Let me tell you, she was gold

Joan Didion, who died today in New York at the age of 87, was a writer all her life. Her work, whether fiction or journalism, was clear-sighted, precise and perceptive, and always peppered with her signature bone-dry wit. “Had I been blessed with even limited access to my own mind there would have been no reason to write,” she explained in her 1976 essay “Why I Write”. “I write entirely to find out what I’m thinking, what I’m looking at, what I see and what it means. What I want and what I fear.”Born on 5 December 1934 in Sacramento,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
glasstire.com

Two Texas Institutions Acquire Significant Works by Alejandro Cartagena

Earlier this fall, Assembly, the gallery representing photographer and photobook artist Alejandro Cartagena, announced via social media that two Texas institutions have made major acquisitions of the artist’s work. Mr. Cartagena may be best known for his ongoing Carpoolers series, which documents Mexican workers who commute for 40-90 minutes from various suburbs to San Pedro, an upper-class suburb in the southwestern corner of the Monterrey Metropolitan area. Photographs from this series have appeared in the New York Times, NPR, and Slate. Two photographs from the series are currently on view in Border, Mapping, Witness, one of the inaugural installations in the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s (MFAH) new Kinder building. Ashlyn Davis Burns, Founding Director of Assembly, was instrumental in connecting each of the two Texas institutions with available works matching their interests.
TEXAS STATE
glasstire.com

This and That: Michael Frary and Francesca Fuchs

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. See past “This and That” posts here. – Ed. You can see more Christmas tree art here. No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan.
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Felix LA Art Fair Releases Exhibitor List for 2022 Edition

Today the Felix LA Art Fair, planned to take place at Los Angeles’s Roosevelt Hotel from February 17–20, concurrently with Frieze Los Angeles, released its list of 60 exhibitors from around the world—the fair’s first return to a full edition since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It includes both established galleries, such as Kasmin and P.P.O.W., as well as emerging ones. A third of the participants are first-time exhibitors, including Misako and Rosen (Tokyo), One Trick Pony (Los Angeles), and The Ranch (Montauk). Fair cofounder, collector, and former TV executive, Dean Valentine, told ARTnews of this year’s roster, “We’ve consistently...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

The medics using poetry to battle the pandemic

A group of Irish medics have been prescribing themselves poetry, amid the stresses and strains of working at the front line of the Covid-19 pandemic.Dr Stephen Hatton first thought about starting a poetry society in the depths of winter 2020, as cases began to soar.“It was a dark and wet winter,” Dr Hatton, who works at St James’s Hospital in Dublin said.I found great respite and relief in literature and poetry. I found the stuff that I was reading motivated me every day to keep going and keep tryingDr Stephen Hatton“Going to work every day was pretty grey, there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Joan Didion: Revered writer who chronicled American culture

Joan Didion, a virtuosic prose stylist who for more than four decades explored the agitated, fractured state of the American psyche in her novels, essays, criticism and memoirs, and who as one of the “New Journalists” of the 1960s and 70s helped reportorial non-fiction acquire the status of an art form, has died aged 87.With an unwavering eye and a piercing intellect, Didion revealed an America gripped by moral decadence and self-deception, its citizens in thrall to false narratives that offered little explanation of how the world worked. Her trenchant, frequently contrarian opinions on subjects as varied as the films...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Baltimore Sun

When noted modernist painter Henri Matisse visited Baltimore and Etta Cone

The current Baltimore Museum of Art exhibition, “A Modern Influence: Henry Matisse, Etta Cone, and Baltimore,” recalls the intimate relationship between the artist and the legendary art collecting Cone sisters who acquired more than 700 works by the famed French painter between 1906 and 1949. Etta Cone first met Matisse in 1906 when the American art collector Sarah Stein took her to his Paris ...
BALTIMORE, MD

