Russia evacuates 128 coal miners amid reports of a fire

KHON2
 5 days ago

www.khon2.com

kitco.com

All 128 miners safely evacuated after incident at Russian mine

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - All 128 miners were evacuated from a Siberian coal mine on Sunday after fire sensors were triggered, Russia's emergencies ministry said, just weeks after a blast at a mine in the same region killed 51 people. The SUEK coal company, which owns the Ruban mine...
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
The Independent

One dead, up to 100 missing in jade mine landslide in Myanmar

At least one person is confirmed dead and at least 70 are feared to have been buried under rubble after a landslide at a remote jade mine in northern Myanmar.The landslide in the Hpakant area of Kachin state, which is the centre of the world’s biggest and most lucrative jade mining industry, occurred around 4am local time on Wednesday (9.30pm GMT on Tuesday).Around 70 to 100 people, mostly jade miners, were working inside the mine when some of them were swept into a lake by overflowing mining waste, an official at the Kachin Network Development Foundation told Reuters.A rescue operation...
The Independent

Philippines villagers dying of dehydration amid a shortage of clean water following Typhoon Rai, reports say

At least two people in typhoon-ravaged Philippines died due to dehydration on Monday because of the lack of clean drinking water. According to local media, the deaths took place in the Dapa village of Siargao Island, days after typhoon Rai made landfall. Local broadcaster RMN Tacloban quoted health officials as saying that there was no clean water supply in the area and the village needed a generator and fuel to run the water refilling stations.Residents that bore the brunt of Rai pleaded for food, water, and shelter as damaged roads and severed communication lines hampered relief efforts. Rai, the...
Daily Mail

The life-saving 'Mexican wave': Hundreds of thousands of fish in Mexico work together to produce waves to protect them from predatory birds, study finds

Working together in their hundreds of thousands, fish that live in sulphidic springs in Mexico — aptly enough — can produce a Mexican wave that protects against birds. This is the conclusion of researchers from the Leibniz-Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries in Germany who studied sulphur mollies in Teapa Municipality.
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
The Independent

Indian conjoined twins abandoned by their parents land their first job - with two salaries

Nineteen-year-old conjoined twins from India’s Punjab state who were once abandoned by their parents have clinched their first job with the state government.But what made the news better for Sohna and Mohna Singh from Amritsar city was that they would be earning a salary each.The twins will be working as electricians for the state’s electricity board, what they said would be a “dream job” for them.The twins had been abandoned as babies and were living at a shelter for children from impoverished families.The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) offered them a job where they will each be paid about...
AFP

China says celebrities have 10 days to cough up unpaid taxes

China's tax authorities have set a 10-day deadline for entertainers and social media influencers to pay overdue taxes, part of a government campaign to tighten the noose on tax evasion and celebrity excesses. Actress Fan Bingbing's career has been on ice since a 2018 tax evasion scandal.
KHON2

Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK (AP) — Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase...
