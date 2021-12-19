ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dachshunds don reindeer ears and turkey legs in annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LaCbY_0dR4AY1c00

Dachshunds sporting reindeer ears and roasted turkey legs took to the streets of London in the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w2aS4_0dR4AY1c00
Biggie Smalls, dressed as a roasted turkey, at the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk (PA) (PA Wire)

Owners and their sausage dogs came together to celebrate the season by donning festive fancy dress.

One canine, named Biggie Smalls, showed off a turkey costume – accessorising with green baubles on his collar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHT2T_0dR4AY1c00
LD turned up with a matching hat to round off her elf costume (PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TFkg0_0dR4AY1c00
Dachshunds wrapped up in Christmas jumpers and reindeer ears at the Sausage Walk (PA) (PA Wire)

Dog owners joined in the dress-up for its fifth year, as another dachshund called Bruno channelled his inner Frosty while topping off the look with a red and green scarf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Npkog_0dR4AY1c00
Bruno pictured at Hyde Park Sausage Walk (PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45AmI5_0dR4AY1c00
Many owners dressed up for the Sausage Walk as well (PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2acZqj_0dR4AY1c00
Dachshunds at the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk in fancy dress (PA) (PA Wire)

Others opted for a more muted outfit, keeping it seasonal in a tasteful Christmas jumper.

