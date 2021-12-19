A Tech Critic Embraces Dave Eggers’s “The Every”

DENIS VILLENEUVE IS a fanboy, and in Dune — as in Blade Runner 2049 (2017) — he has created a film that many fans will love. Full of austerity and the visual sublime, Villeneuve’s fan-films nevertheless fail to rise to the full height of their potential. Overly preoccupied with aesthetics and emerging from the shadow of Villeneuve’s auteur predecessors (Ridley Scott, David Lynch), such films can’t help but give themselves over to bloat, missing the crystalline limpidity he achieves with a film like Arrival (2016). Dune premiered internationally in September before its late October release in the US to generally gushing acclaim. But for all its beautiful sets and exuberant CGI, the film can only be described as a remake so faithful it did not have to be made. Lynch’s campiness has been excised and replaced with sharper suiting, but little else. The allegories are so obvious as to be unnecessary: terrible imperial colonizers come to a planet to ravage it of its resources for profit and brutalize the natives. That the solution to this turns on the replacement of one empire with another, more benevolent one, with a messianic young male hero unmasks a lack of imagination to conceive of a truly postcolonial future. The film strains to rise to our political moment by diversifying its cast, but this ultimately feels like tokenism. Not only does the film fail to offer anything new, its approach to diversity casts people of color in a damning light.

