‘Spider-Man’ bursts into theaters with $253 million domestic opening

Spider-Man: No Way Home has, quite understandably, destroyed the box office. Since opening last week, the highly anticipated return of the web-slinger to theaters has drawn people out of their homes in droves despite the ongoing threat of the pandemic. Estimates had the film grossing a whopping $582.7 million globally, which would not only be the most ever for a Sony Pictures film but the third-largest global box office debut ever. Even in the ever-popular Tom Holland trilogy of Spidey flicks, No Way Home takes the cake and it's not particularly close, even with the pandemic and a new variant as a handicap.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO