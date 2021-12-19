ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Spider-Man’ bursts into theaters with $253 million domestic opening

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) – “Spider-Man: No Way Home” racked up an estimated...

Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Kicks Off Busy Holiday by Crossing $800 Million Globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the grand finale in Marvel’s web-slinging superhero trilogy, has crossed another major box office milestone, surpassing $800 million globally. After only 10 days on the big screen, the latest Tom Holland-led Spidey adventure has become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year with $813.9 million worldwide. On Wednesday, it passed MGM’s James Bond sequel “No Time to Die,” which grossed $774 million globally. To date, only two local Chinese movies — “The Battle at Lake Changjin” ($902 million) and “Hi, Mom” ($882 million) — have generated more than “No Way Home” at the global box office, but Sony...
MOVIES
stockxpo.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ set to dominate domestic box office, nab highest opening of the pandemic

Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker in Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”. The domestic box office may have finally found a hero. Marvel’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man swings into theaters once more this weekend and promises to deliver big gains for the movie theater industry. Conservative estimates suggest “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Tom Holland’s third solo run as the iconic webslinger, will top the $100 million mark over its three-day debut, but co-producer Sony projects the film will tally closer to $130 million.
MOVIES
Variety

Japan Box Office: Top Hollywood Film of 2021 Ranks Eighth as Local Animation Dominates

Locally-made films, especially animated titles, dominated the Japanese box office in 2021. The territory is usually the world’s third biggest cinema market, behind China and North America. Though official figures compiled by the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan (Eiren), will be not be announced until next month, numbers from the Pick Scene movie rankings and box office site show “Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time” as the year’s top earning film with a gross of $90 million following its March 8 release. A sci-fi anime written and directed by Anno Hideaki and produced by Anno’s Studio Khara, it is the...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Spider-Man Tracking For $150M Domestic Start

Sony Pictures is reportedly forecasting a domestic opening weekend box office of $130-150 million for “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. That estimate is said to be modest, down from the $190-200 million originally forecast for the film, and takes into account the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 which could dampen ticket sales a bit.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Swings To $600 Million Global Opening; Could Hit $800 Million Before The Weekend

It's been far too long since we've had exciting box office news to share with you, especially as pretty much everything released this year has limped from minor milestone to minor milestone thanks to COVID-19. Spider-Man: No Way Home is an altogether different beast (arachnid?), though, as it managed to open at the global box office this weekend with a mind-blowing $600.8 million.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Earns Sony’s Best Worldwide Box Office Opening at $600.8 Million

Spider-Man: No Way Home has, quite understandably, destroyed the box office. Since opening last week, the highly anticipated return of the web-slinger to theaters has drawn people out of their homes in droves despite the ongoing threat of the pandemic. Estimates had the film grossing a whopping $582.7 million globally, which would not only be the most ever for a Sony Pictures film but the third-largest global box office debut ever. Even in the ever-popular Tom Holland trilogy of Spidey flicks, No Way Home takes the cake and it's not particularly close, even with the pandemic and a new variant as a handicap.
MOVIES
The Independent

Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially the highest grossing Hollywood movie of the year

Spider-Man: No Way Home has officially become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2021. Within 10 days of its release, the new Marvel film has earned over £596m in the box office, beating No Time To Die, which made £547m as of November. No Way Home stands in the third spot, with China’s The Battle at Lake Changjin (£675m) and Hi, Mom (£627m) taking the first two spots.As of Wednesday (23 December), the top 10 markets for No Way Home are the UK, Mexico, Korea, Brazil, Australia, India, Russia, Italy and Germany. This is the second time No Way Home...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Officially Opens to $260 Million, Second-Biggest Box Office Debut in History

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” has generated even more money in its box office debut than initially reported. Sony’s epic finale in the Tom Holland-led comic book trilogy collected a mind-blowing $260 million in North American theaters over the weekend, above Sunday’s estimates of $253 million. It means “No Way Home” has now surpassed “Avengers: Infinity War” ($257 million) to land the second-biggest debut in Hollywood history behind only “Avengers: Endgame” ($357 million). Not bad for pandemic times. Internationally, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” captured $340.8 million from 60 overseas markets, pushing its global tally to $600.8 million. It stands as the third-biggest worldwide...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Older U.S. Moviegoers Still More Likely to Stay Away from Theaters Amid Omicron, Survey Finds

Even as theaters face restrictions amid rising COVID-19 infection rates, the Christmas box office — fueled by younger moviegoers — may be safe for Hollywood tentpoles in the face of the omicron surge. A YouGov survey of about 1,000 Americans completed on Dec. 20 showed 53 percent of respondents aged 18 to 29 were not more or less likely to visit theaters amid the new omicron variant. Another 20 percent of those surveyed said they were less likely to go to the local multiplex, and only 3 percent said they were more likely to get out to theaters. The YouGov survey designed...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Clears $385M+ First Week U.S. Box Office, 3rd Best Of All-Time; $1B WW Inevitable – Friday AM Update

FRIDAY AM UPDATE: Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ends the week with $385.8M, the third-best opening week at the domestic box office of all time after Avengers: Endgame ($473.9M, 2019) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($390.8M, 2015). Sony reports that the film on Saturday will become the first $1 billion-grossing movie of the pandemic at the global box office. Spidey is pacing 1% behind the running domestic total of Force Awakens, however, it remains to be seen whether the Jon Watts-directed MCU title can keep up with the Lucasfilm sequel, that movie hitting $571.4M on its 11th day of release (Monday). Still, should No Way...
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Variety

All the Entertainment Events Canceled or Postponed Due to Omicron Surge

Just like the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the rising omicron variant has forced a wave of new cancellations and postponements of events heading into 2022. The Slamdance Film Festival is going completely virtual in 2022. The start of the festival will be delayed by a week and now run from January 27 till February 6. W Magazine’s Best Performances party was postponed. The Los Angeles soiree was scheduled to take place Jan. 7 at Gigi’s restaurant in Hollywood. The Critics Choice Awards were postponed from January 9, with a new date to be announced. The winners were set to be...
MOVIES
KTLA

Scott ‘Movie’ Mantz reviews ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ and ‘Don’t Look Up’

Scott Mantz shared his thoughts on some of the newest movies. He gave his review of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “The Matrix Resurrections” and “Don’t Look Up.” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is in theatres now. “The Matrix Resurrections” is in theatres and on HBO Max now. “Don’t Look Up” hits Netflix on Friday. This segment […]
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Team Plans Best Picture Push, Tom Holland Open to Hosting (Exclusive)

In eight films released over the last 19 years, Spider-Man has saved people falling from buildings, cars hanging from bridges and the world from any number of evildoers. But with the most recent film about the comic book superhero, Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home, did he also save the theatrical moviegoing experience? And could he yet save the Oscars, too? No Way Home debuted last Thursday — only in theaters — and domestically grossed an astonishing $50 million that night alone en route to a $260 million opening weekend, which is not only a pandemic-era record, but the second-best opening...
MOVIES
The Independent

