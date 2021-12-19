ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

SEAL Team season 5 episode 11: Where is it on Paramount+?

cartermatt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere is SEAL Team season 5 episode 11 on Paramount+ this weekend? Why can’t you find the latest new episode?. We totally get having these questions but, unfortunately, we have the same answer we had last week: It’s a simple matter of the series being off the air until 2022. It...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6 promo: After Tariq’s arrest…

As we prepare for Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6 on Starz next week, one thing is abundantly clear: Tariq St. Patrick is in more trouble than ever before. He’s in prison! It may have only been a matter of time until this happened, though the irony here is that he’s only guilty of one of the two crimes he’s accused of doing. He didn’t have anything to with what happened to Ramirez, but he is responsible for killing Jabari Reynolds. The challenge is figuring out his next move.
TV SERIES
Decider

What Time Is ‘Yellowstone’ on Tonight? Where To Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 7 Live

There are only four more episodes left of the fourth season of Yellowstone, and tonight’s all-new installment promises to be a doozy. In this week’s episode (“Keep the Wolves Close”), Beth’s (Kelly Reilly) loyalties are tested as she tries to explain to her father (Kevin Costner) that the ranch’s days are numbered. “The ranch won’t be here in four years, dad,” Beth says in the promo for tonight’s episode. “This takes strategy, sacrifice, risk. This is just the beginning.” The official episode synopsis also states that John is put in an awkward position by Governor Perry, Carter (Finn Little) works to earn back Beth’s trust, and that Jamie’s (Wes Bentley) in for a big surprise.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

When Calls the Heart season 9 spoilers: Erin Krakow talks new recasting

Season 9 will be arriving on the Hallmark Channel in the new year, and we know that there are going to be some changes in the Hope Valley world. What’s one of the more notable ones right now? Think in terms of a new young actor in the role of Little Jack. (He’s no longer a baby, so we have to change the terminology here.) According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, Hyland Goodrich is taking on the role of Elizabeth’s son (who has been aged up slightly) for the new season. In a statement via the site, Erin Krakow, who is also an executive producer, had the following to say about the addition:
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Spoilers: David Boreanaz Teases Season Finale Death!

It looks like one member of the Bravo Team will not make it out of SEAL Team Season 5 alive. David Boreanaz, who plays Jason on the Paramount+ drama series, took to social media to reveal they are filming the season finale. He shared a look at the jacket his...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
David Boreanaz
cartermatt.com

Legacies season 4 spoilers: Who is the mysterious Ben?

We know that at the moment, there are some changes coming to the world of Legacies season 4. Take, for example, the fact that Kaylee Bryant is leaving the show. If you haven’t heard about that bit of news as of yet, you can check it out over at the link here.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 premiere spoilers: New ‘The Challenger’ details

In just two weeks from today, the This Is Us season 6 premiere is going to be on NBC! We’ve waited a long time for it and hopefully, the show wastes little time giving us more of a sense as to how all of these mysteries are going to tie together. Take, for example, what happens with Kate and Toby, how Kate falls in love with Phillip, and then also where Kate and Miguel are in the flash-forwards years down the road. Is one or both of them dead?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seal Team#Paramount Pictures#Episodes#Tbi#Bravo#Cbs
Complex

‘Succession’ Season 3 Episodes, Ranked

The third season of HBO’s Succession arrived with a handful of weighty expectations. With much more attention placed upon it than in previous installments, the Jesse Armstrong-created show fully established itself as the show of the moment, captivating the Internet in a manner typically reserved for Game of Thrones. Despite claims the series lost its fastball, the last stretch of the season absolutely delivered, cementing its status as the best show of the year.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11 spoilers: What is Jamie working on?

Season 12 episode 11 is the second episode poised to air on CBS in the new year, and it could be an interesting one for Jamie Reagan. So what’s going on here? Per the CBS synopsis, Will Estes’ character “introduces a decades-old saluting rule in the precinct.” What is this? We should admit that we’re not someone altogether knowledgeable about saluting rules. Why would this matter at all? It could be tied to some sort of strange sense of honor or respect. There may be some sort of code that he is trying to follow or reintroduce on the job.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

There are a few different things to note about Yellowstone season 4 episode 9, which is titled “No Such Thing as Fair.” For starters, it’s the penultimate episode on the season! After this one airs, the only thing that’s left is the enormous, emotional finale, one that has a really high bar thanks to everything that we saw at the end of season 3. Is there any way for the show to top this?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 reveal: Monica is pregnant!

Tonight on Yellowstone season 4 episode 8, there was another big reveal when it comes to Monica: She is pregnant! All of a sudden, she and Kayce have something more to prepare for. We just hope that the two can find a way to be as happy as they each are at the moment.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? Season 6 episode 6 hopes

Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? Are we about to dive into this crazy world all over again? Within this article we’ll offer up an answer to that question, and then also look more towards the future. The first order of business here is, unfortunately, sharing some of...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 8: Is Sheriff Donnie Haskell dead?

Tonight, Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 gave us a story that was a little all over the place. Yet, it ended with bad news for Sheriff Donnie Haskell. In the diner shootout at the end of the episode, what we saw here was the death of John’s acquaintance — while the two weren’t the best of friends, they had a cordial relationship. John was also going to use him to ensure the person responsible for the attack went away for an extremely long period of time. Now, unfortunately, that is something that can’t happening. He’s gone. What this means moving forward is that the battle between multiple sides is about to be more messy; John and Rip are still alive, and they also have to explain all of this away if John still intends on eventually being the Governor.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? A look at ratings, season 20 talk

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you’re curious about that very question, we’re here to help! Not only do we have an answer within this piece, but we’ll also take a larger look at a potential season 20 for the series. So where should we begin...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 13: What are the current renewal odds?

Now that we’re a significant ways into season 12, why not have a conversation about Blue Bloods season 13? Is there a good chance of it happening?. Just as you would imagine, there’s a lot of different stuff worth diving into here, starting with the fact that for now, there’s been no conversation around whether or not season 12 will be the final one at CBS. That’s enough to give us at least a reasonable amount of hope for the future, largely because with a show like this, you want to give it a proper send-off. It’d be an enormous bummer if the show were to be canceled or concluded relatively out of the blue.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 10 preview: The big finale!

Next week on HBO, you’re going to have a chance to see something big: Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 10. This is the big finale! We know that not every season-ender for this show over the years has fired on all cylinders, but there are truly some great ones, ones where you have a wide array of different surprises around each and every corner.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 9 debate: Could Jamie Dutton actually die?

As we dive into Yellowstone season 4 episode 9 this weekend, it makes sense to worry about some characters. With that being said, just how worried should you be? Could we lose a character like Jamie Dutton sooner rather than later? There’s a case to be made for it at this point.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy