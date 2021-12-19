ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Jorge Masvidal responds to Jake Paul’s callout: ‘You can’t f*cking afford me’

By Damon Martin
MMA Fighting
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJorge Masvidal may not have stuck around to see Jake Paul knock out Tyron Woodley, but he definitely heard his name mentioned afterward. The UFC’s first and only “BMF” champion was in attendance for the boxing fights on Saturday night, and Paul called him out with hopes that the one-time training...

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

boxingnewsandviews.com

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Reacts To Jake Paul Fight Offer

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr it appears could be in the mix for an unexpected fight with one Jake Paul soon. Chavez Jr appears to be chilled about the offer like sipping on some water. Not worried at all about Paul, seemingly:. Certainly it would sell as a fight. Sure. You’d...
COMBAT SPORTS
Bloody Elbow

‘Make that $20’ million - Masvidal counters Jake Paul’s offer, says UFC needs to get a piece

It seems terribly unlikely that any fighter still under UFC contract is going to get a chance to fight Jake Paul in the boxing ring. The celebrity pugilist has made a habit of calling out UFC stars as he continues his still-developing PPV boxing career, and has already bested Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley (twice now), most recently picking up a violent KO victory over the former welterweight champion.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Michael Bisping refutes ‘ridiculous’ claim that Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley was fixed: ‘The kid can bang, simple as that’

This past weekend, Jake Paul put a stamp on 2021 by knocking out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch, but as with all things Paul, the outcome was not without controversy. After a horrible first five rounds, Paul leveled Woodley with a right hook in the sixth round, face-planting “The Chosen One” and ending the fight; however, given how bad the bout was before then, a vocal minority popped up to declare that the bout was rigged and that Woodley took a dive. Similar proclamations were made the last time Paul and Woodley fought, with many fans saying Woodley refusing to pursue Paul after hurting him in the bout was a sign of a predetermined outcome (as opposed to par for the course for Woodley), but fortunately, this time we have UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping to refute these sort of absurd arguments.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Daniel Cormier criticizes Tyron Woodley for loss to Jake Paul, encouraging memes: ‘That’s a bad look’

Tyron Woodley appears to be taking his knockout loss to Jake Paul in stride, but the same can’t be said for fellow former UFC champion Daniel Cormier. During a segment on ESPN, Cormier lambasted Woodley not just for being KO’d by the YouTube star but also in the way that he’s handled being on the wrong end of that highlight. This week, Woodley held a contest to see who could create the best meme of the unfortunate ending of his rematch with Paul and the winner was paid $5,000.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Tommy Fury slams Jake Paul’s performance against Tyron Woodley: ‘They were just wrestling each other’

Had everything gone according to plan, it would have been Tommy Fury standing across from Jake Paul at Amalie Arena this past Saturday. Fury was forced to withdraw from the anticipated boxing match due to a rib injury and a chest infection, opening the door for a rematch between Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. Instead of Fury and Paul trading punches, fans in Tampa, Fla., were treated to Paul leveling Woodley with a one-punch knockout after five uneventful rounds.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Nate Diaz: ‘Sisters’ Jake and Logan Paul ‘playing boxing with wrestlers who can’t box or lil ass Floyd’

Nate Diaz made quite the impression in the audience for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley. Diaz got a big pop from the crowd, weighed in on the main event in characteristic fashion, sent an unknown MMA fighter to the laundromat and found himself the target of Paul’s callout after a highlight-reel knockout of Woodley. His crew even got into a brief scuffle with Bellator champ A.J. McKee.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tommy Fury reveals ‘upsetting’ reaction to watching Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury has labelled Jake Paul’s knockout win over Tyron Woodley as a “terrible fight” and admits it was a “very upsetting” watch.Fury, 7-0, is the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury but missed out on a career-high payday with the YouTuber-turned-boxer after suffering a bacterial chest infection and broken rib in training in the build-up to the fight.Paul swiftly replaced Fury with Woodley in a rematch and quickly improved on his performance from the first fight, a points decision victory, inflicting a devastating stoppage in the sixth round on the former UFC champion.And Fury told...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Callout#Boxing#Mixed Martial Arts#Combat
The Independent

Jake Paul puts fight with UFC chief Dana White on ‘boxing bucket list’

Jake Paul has named his “boxing bucket list” and he has put UFC president Dana White among the stars he wants to fight.YouTuber turner boxer Paul is undefeated and he added to his impressive record with a knock-out win over Tyron Woodley on Saturday.Paul listed who he’d like to box in the future with White the last name mentioned. He tweeted: “My boxing bucket list: 1) Canelo Alvarez 2) Floyd Mayweather 3) Mike Tyson 4) Tyson Furry (sic) 5) Dana White.”The star has spoken about fighting Canelo in the past and his brother Logan has already taken on Mayweather...
UFC
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul To Dana White: Bring Me Usman, Masvidal, Diaz, McGregor, I'm Gonna Embarrass Them Too

TAMPA – Jake Paul will likely face an opponent with actual boxing experience at some point. For now, he is having fun tormenting the MMA community. The entertainment superstar is now 3-0 (2KOs) in a boxing ring versus former UFC fighters, the latest coming in a highlight-reel, sixth-round knockout of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The Showtime Pay-Per-View main event—which aired live this past Saturday from AMALIE Arena in Tampa—was a rematch to their August 29 fight, which saw Paul go the distance for the first time in an eight-round, split decision win.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Francis Ngannou ‘impressed’ by Jake Paul’s knockout of Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul has a fan in UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. “The Problem Child” went viral once again this past weekend with a blistering sixth-round knockout of Tyron Woodley, putting a definitive end to their two-fight series and further advancing his burgeoning boxing career. Afterwards, Paul called for future matchups with UFC stars Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, and Conor McGregor.
UFC
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Jorge Masvidal Unveils His Demands For Jake Paul Fight

Jake Paul is now looking for his next opponent, and as you can imagine, he is trying to find someone from the UFC. There are plenty of names on his list, although during a recent episode of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Jake noted that he would love to go up against someone like Jorge Masvidal.
UFC
mmanews.com

Edwards Responds To “Deluded” Masvidal After Public Callout

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards has responded to Jorge Masvidal‘s claims that he can’t find an opponent for his return to the Octagon. Masvidal was originally booked to be in action earlier this month at UFC 269 against arch-rival Edwards. In a grudge match over two years in the making, “Rocky” was set for his chance to exact revenge on “Gamebred” for the pair’s famous backstage altercation at a UFC London event in 2019.
UFC
fightsports.tv

Jorge Masvidal Rejects Jake Paul’s $5M Offer For Boxing Debut

Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal has given a green signal to Jake Paul’s call out for a boxing bout, but he will comply on a few conditions. Paul called out Masvidal in his brother Logan Paul’s podcast – Impaulsive. “Let’s make it happen,” Jake said. “That’s the...
UFC

