For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. New research from Denmark and the UK this week demonstrates that mRNA boosters -- like Moderna's and Pfizer's -- offer significant protection against the new omicron variant of COVID-19. However, data from the UK on Friday indicates that booster protection starts to decrease notably after 10 weeks.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 15 HOURS AGO