A quadriplegic former professional rugby player is carrying a Christmas tree up the UK’s highest mountains to raise money for charity.Ed Jackson was a keen outdoor enthusiast when he fractured multiple spinal vertebrae in 2017 as doctors warned him he may never walk again.But the former rugby union star has defied the odds and, along with fellow climber Ross Stirling, is tackling the “12 Peaks Of Christmas” over six days, raising more than £12,000 so far for the Millimetres 2 Mountains Foundation and War Child’s Afghanistan emergency appeal.The two started in Scotland on December 19 where they climbed to the...

