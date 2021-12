A rare eagle has been touring North America for over a year and has now been spotted in Massachusetts, thousands of miles away from its home in Asia, captivating bird watchers.Massachusetts’ fisheries and wildlife department posted a photo of the rare bird, known as a Steller’s sea eagle, on Monday.The bird was spotted along the Taunton river.The raptor is normally only found in Asian countries like Japan, China, the eastern region of Russia and in the Koreas.However, according to Smithsonian magazine, it was spotted in Nova Scotia on Canada’s east coast in November as well as in Texas and even...

