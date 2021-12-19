ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Meet the 2021-22 Ellsworth Varsity Boys Basketball Team [PHOTOS]

By Chris Popper
WDEA AM 1370
WDEA AM 1370
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021-22 Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team returned everyone from last year's COVID Team. This year, much is expected,...

wdea.am

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellsworth, ME
Basketball
Ellsworth, ME
Sports
Local
Maine Sports
City
Ellsworth, ME
Maine State
Maine Basketball
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Hallmarks#Best Of Luck#Covid Team
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy