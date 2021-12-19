Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again 2021 In Review

Players: Theo Kandel, guitar, vocals; Ben Pleasant, guitar, vocals, Jimmy Berry, keyboard, vocals; Julian Shaw, bass, vocals; Rafael Vidal, drums. Material: Theo Kandel’s music is very country/pop with extra sprinkles of pop scattered over the top. The songs are very well written and encompass a professional attitude. The first tune, “How Could Anybody,” had a religious undertone that brought out the goodness in everyone. Repeated chants of “Oh my god, I’ve fallen for you” transported the audience to a church pew asking for forgiveness after a long night of partying. Juicy hooks and meaningful, sometimes funny lyrics, add to Kandel’s stage persona and help draw the audience into his world.
