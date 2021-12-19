ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again 2021 In Review

antiMUSIC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again was a top 21 story from June 2021: Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford has shared his doubts that the legendary band will ever perform live again because his own and his bandmembers...

www.antimusic.com

American Songwriter

Review: The Band is in Cahoots Once Again

The Band/Cahoots (50th Anniversary Edition)/Capitol/UME. Having originally appeared on the heels of the Band’s first three landmark albums, their fourth effort, Cahoots, had a lot to measure up to. Naturally, that was no easy task considering the seminal standards initially recorded in the company of Bob Dylan at Woodstock and the subsequent success they attained entirely on their own. So while this, their fourth album, is sometimes seen as a less than successful attempt to keep their momentum moving forward, it still stands up all on its own. The Dylan connection remained intact courtesy of a cover of his heretofore unreleased “When I Paint My Masterpiece,” but it was songs such as the upbeat and optimistic “Life Is a Carnival” as well as a few lesser could-have-been classics— “Shoot Out in Chinatown,” “Where Do We Go From Here,” “4% Pantomime,” and “The Moon Struck One”—that allowed the album to stand on its own.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Wolfgang Addresses Unreleased Van Halen Songs Rumors 2021 In Review

Wolfgang Van Halen had a top 21 story from June 2021 after he shot down the rumors that that Van Halen recorded 60 tracks from their final studio album, 2012's "A Different Kind Of Truth". He was promoting his debut Mammoth WVH solo album and was asked about the rumors...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Names His Choice For All Time Rock God 2021 In Review

Legendary metal vocalist Ozzy Osbourne had a top 21 story from May 2021 after he shared that he considers late Motorhead icon Lemmy Kilmister to be the "All-Time Rock God", during an interview with BBC's Johnnie Walker. The former Black Sabbath frontman recalled collaborating with Lemmy on one of his...
MUSIC
Person
Joe Bonamassa
Person
Brad Whitford
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Rubber Band Gun – Cashes Out

Rubber Band Gun’s LP Cashes Out has a nostalgic sound that is undeniably magnetic. The work seems as if it was taken out of the 1970s or 1980s. It’s a medley of sounds that show just how dedicated the band is to creating a sound that refuses to fit into a singular mold.
ROCK MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Live Reviews: TRISHES

Players: Trish Hosein, vocals, keyboards, loop station, theremin; Gray Robertson, bass, synthesized bass; Guy Azoulay, SPD-SX drum pad. Material: Celebrating the release of her debut album, The Id, TRISHES (born Trish Hosein) delivered a powerful performance of socio-political musical art. With lyrics addressing matters of immigration, police brutality, nationalism, poverty and self-acceptance, Hosein combined various beats and effects with her strong melodic vocals, blending beautiful sounds with spoken word intros and outros between tracks.
MUSIC
#The Band#European
musicconnection.com

Live Reviews: Evan Roth

Players: Evan Roth, vocal, keyboard; Adam Gust, drums; Tim Kozba, guitar; Eric Sitner, bass. Material: Evan Roth is a keyboard player and singer-songwriter whose writing style closely resembles Chris Martin of Coldplay. Martin, who was influenced heavily by a band called Travis (not to mention U2), seemed to ooze out of Roth at every turn during the performance. Hints of Martin, Travis and U2 slowly eased out of Roth during “Growing Up” and “Mystery Woman,” whose intro, by the way, was a great opener.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
metalinjection

KERRY KING Doesn't Think SLAYER Will Ever Play Again

Kerry King has made it very known that he thinks Slayer quit too early. Then in a recent interview with Metal Hammer, King was asked if Slayer would potentially get back together should there be one more Big 4 show. His answer wasn't exactly optimistic. "I would! But the way...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Foo Fighters Went Disco For Dee Gees RSD Release 2021 In Review

The Foo Fighters enjoyed a top 21 story from June 2021 when they revealed that they were are to boogie on Record Story Day by releasing a limited edition vinyl album under the banner of their alter ego, the Dee Gees. Entitled "Hail Satin", the record was made available on...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Music
antiMUSIC

Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour 2021 In Review

Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour was a top 21 story from July 2021: Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx says that they may expand their reunion stadium tour to other parts of the world and shared his disappointment and reasoning behind postponing it again this year. The North American trek...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Robert Plant, Imagine Dragons Lead AXS Live From The Artists Den Lineup

AXS TV have shared a promo video for the network premiere of the acclaimed music performance series Live From The Artists Den, which is coming to the channel early next year. The first episode is set to premiere on Wednesday, January 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will feature an intimate set from Imagine Dragons from the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
antiMUSIC

Motley Crue Classic Gets Female Vocals Makeover From Hell & Then

Italian rockers Hell & Then have released their cover of the classic Motley Crue hit "Dr. Feelgood". The track will appear on the band's forthcoming debut EP. They explained why they decided to cover the track, "When we decided to add a cover among the tracks of our first EP, we ended up choosing quite naturally 'Dr.Feelgood'.
ROCK MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Live Review: Theo Kandel

Players: Theo Kandel, guitar, vocals; Ben Pleasant, guitar, vocals, Jimmy Berry, keyboard, vocals; Julian Shaw, bass, vocals; Rafael Vidal, drums. Material: Theo Kandel’s music is very country/pop with extra sprinkles of pop scattered over the top. The songs are very well written and encompass a professional attitude. The first tune, “How Could Anybody,” had a religious undertone that brought out the goodness in everyone. Repeated chants of “Oh my god, I’ve fallen for you” transported the audience to a church pew asking for forgiveness after a long night of partying. Juicy hooks and meaningful, sometimes funny lyrics, add to Kandel’s stage persona and help draw the audience into his world.
LOS ANGELES, CA
metalinjection

Watch METALLICA Play "Fixxxer" Live For The First Time Ever

Metallica played the first of their two anniversary shows at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA on December 17. The show saw Metallica play their 1997 song "Fixxxer" live for the first time ever, which you can check out above. The band also played "Trapped Under Ice" for the first time since 2012 and "Spit Out The Bone" for the first time as a show closer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
musicconnection.com

Live Review: Fox Violet

Material: Thea Juliette is the sole writer, producer, rhythm guitarist and vocalist for her band Fox Violet. The Europe-based outfit played the Hotel Café on a beautiful autumn evening, producing music with a ‘60s, grunge/pop vibe, complete with super-angry vocals and eerie guitar tones. The music—hard-driving most of the time—had its tender moments. “Trenches” is a standout, starting slow and mellow as it chronicles a teenager getting irritated with life and having to face their darkest fears. The song reaches a crescendo with a most moving finale, providing a very touching moment.
ROCK MUSIC

