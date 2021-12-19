ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

UPDATE: Four killed in crash on I-49

By Abigail Jones, Seth Linscombe
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TdBVR_0dR47V1500

UPDATE: 12/18/21, 3 p.m.: The two-vehicle crash Friday night on I-49 near mile marker 40 in St. Landry Parish has killed four people.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop I, John Lundy, 54, of Dallas, Georgia, was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-49. Lindy Rae Simmons, 20, of Jeanerette, was driving south and the two struck head-on in the left lane. Lundy and Simmons were pronounced dead at the scene.

Simmons had four passengers in the vehicle. Kamryn Simmons, 14, and Christopher Simmons, 16, both from Jeanerette, that were sent to local hospitals where they later died. Two other passengers were also sent to local hospitals and remain in critical condition.

Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers. Results are pending at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. The crash is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL POST: ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Two people died in a crash on I-49 Southbound near mile marker 40 at the St. Landry Parish line Friday night, and multiple people were severely injured, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP).

A vehicle that was traveling the wrong way on the interstate caused the crash, LSP Trooper Thomas Gossen said.

Southbound lanes are closed at this time. Traffic is being re-routed at exit 46 to La Hwy 106.

Drivers are urged to be cautious and drive alternate routes if possible.

No further information is available at this time, but we will continue to update this story as more details are released.

Visit 511la.org for traffic information and alternate routes.

