CLEVELAND, Ohio -- They say good things come in small packages. But when it comes to music, we’ll take the big boxes, please. Each year, and especially the weeks leading up to the holidays, brings more and more large-scale boxed sets, some surveying careers, others immersing in individual albums. They’re aimed at the uber-fan, of course, unearthing unheard gems -- and sometimes drek -- from the vaults. No matter what, it’s usually a great adventure.

