Rock Music

Black Stone Cherry Founding Member Exited Band 2021 In Review

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Stone Cherry Founding Member Exited Band was a top 21 story from June 2021: Black Stone Cherry took to social media on June 2nd to share the sad news that they have parted ways with bassist...

mxdwn.com

Album Review: Rubber Band Gun – Cashes Out

Rubber Band Gun’s LP Cashes Out has a nostalgic sound that is undeniably magnetic. The work seems as if it was taken out of the 1970s or 1980s. It’s a medley of sounds that show just how dedicated the band is to creating a sound that refuses to fit into a singular mold.
Anthrax Revisited Early Milestones On 40th Anniversary Series 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Anthrax Revisited Early Milestones On 40th Anniversary Series was a top 21 story from June 2021: Anthrax members revisited some early milestones for the band in the band's 40th anniversary video series. While continuing to win over new fans with each show in support of 1990's "Persistence Of Time", the group share memories of teaming up with Slayer and Megadeth on the Clash Of The Titans tour.
Eighteen Visions Covered Alice In Chains Classic 2021 In Review

Eighteen Visions captured a top 21 story from June 2021 after they shared their take on the classic Alice in Chains hit "Them Bones". The original version of the track appeared on Alice in Chains' 1992 album "Dirt". 18V had this to say about their cover of the song, "Alice...
Journey's 'Escape' Album Certified Diamond 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Journey's 'Escape' Album Certified Diamond was a top 21 story from July 2021: Journey's 1981 album classic, "Escape", has been certified with diamond status in the US for sales of 10 million copies. The project achieved the milestone - as awarded via The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) - this week in sync with its 40th anniversary on July 17.
Slipknot Shared Tribute To Joey Jordison 2021 In Review

Slipknot had a top 21 story from July 2021 after they took to social media to pay tribute to founding drummer Joey Jordison, who passed away on July 26th. The band shared a tribute video and a short message. They wrote, "Our hearts go out to Joey's family and loved...
The Rolling Stones Expanding 'Tattoo You' For 40th Anniversary 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones had a top 21 story from July 2021 after Ronnie Wood revealed that they have been working on an expanded reissue of their 1981 album, "Tattoo You." The 1981 set was made up of studio outtakes recorded during the 1970s, with some songs requiring additional work...
Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour 2021 In Review

Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour was a top 21 story from July 2021: Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx says that they may expand their reunion stadium tour to other parts of the world and shared his disappointment and reasoning behind postponing it again this year. The North American trek...
Motley Crue Classic Gets Female Vocals Makeover From Hell & Then

Italian rockers Hell & Then have released their cover of the classic Motley Crue hit "Dr. Feelgood". The track will appear on the band's forthcoming debut EP. They explained why they decided to cover the track, "When we decided to add a cover among the tracks of our first EP, we ended up choosing quite naturally 'Dr.Feelgood'.
Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again 2021 In Review

Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again was a top 21 story from June 2021: Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford has shared his doubts that the legendary band will ever perform live again because his own and his bandmembers ages are becoming a "real factor". Whitford made the comments...
The Scorpions Launch 'Rock Believer' Mini-Series

(hennemusic) The Scorpions have launched a three-part mini-series previewing their forthcoming album, "Rock Believer." "For our new album, 'Rock Believer', we all came back together in the studio like in the old days and captured that journey on camera," says the band. "Today we release the first part 1 of 3. Maybe you discover some unreleased music snippets from our new album in it..."
103GBF

103 GBF Presents: Theory of a Deadman and Black Stone Cherry at the Victory Theatre in Evansville IN

Just Announced: 103 GBF Presents: Theory of a Deadman Say Nothing Tour 2022 with special guests Black Stone Cherry, live at the Victory Theatre in Evansville, Indiana. It is another 103 GBF Damn Loud Rock Show! Theory of a Deadman along with Black Stone Cherry will be touring across the US in 2022 and with that tour, a stop at the Historic Victory Theatre on February 14, 2022, presented by 103 GBF.
American Songwriter

Review: The Band is in Cahoots Once Again

The Band/Cahoots (50th Anniversary Edition)/Capitol/UME. Having originally appeared on the heels of the Band’s first three landmark albums, their fourth effort, Cahoots, had a lot to measure up to. Naturally, that was no easy task considering the seminal standards initially recorded in the company of Bob Dylan at Woodstock and the subsequent success they attained entirely on their own. So while this, their fourth album, is sometimes seen as a less than successful attempt to keep their momentum moving forward, it still stands up all on its own. The Dylan connection remained intact courtesy of a cover of his heretofore unreleased “When I Paint My Masterpiece,” but it was songs such as the upbeat and optimistic “Life Is a Carnival” as well as a few lesser could-have-been classics— “Shoot Out in Chinatown,” “Where Do We Go From Here,” “4% Pantomime,” and “The Moon Struck One”—that allowed the album to stand on its own.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 Gateway band members tapped for a decorated drum and bugle corps

Two Gateway High School band members received contracts to compete this upcoming summer with a decorated junior drum and bugle corps from Wisconsin. Josh Burns and Nick Nikou, a trumpet and euphonium player respectively, were chosen after auditioning in November for the Madison Scouts, which travels the country from June to August to compete as part of Drum Corps International (DCI).
kwhi.com

CUB BAND MEMBERS COMPETE IN INDIVIDUAL COMPETITIONS

In addition to all the marching band events and contests this fall, Cub Band members have been working on music for individual competitions. The students have the opportunity to compete for spots in the TMEA All Region Jazz Band, Orchestra and Concert Bands, as well as advancing to Area auditions with a shot at earning All-State honors. The process of learning the complex musical compositions and having to perform in front of their peers and judges in blind auditions, is vital to the growth and musical development of the students. The list of Cub Band students that earned chairs in the various All District or Region ensembles is below:
Arab American News

Dearborn native releases her first album as a member of a band

DEARBORN — Dearborn native Ameera Husein and Ver Novum —the band for which she sings lead — released their first album together on Friday, Dec. 17. Husein, a first-generation American and the daughter of Palestinian and Algerian parents, had been singing independently for about seven years before joining Ver Novum.
NEEDTOBREATHE Recruited Switchfoot's Jon Foreman For 'Carry Me' 2021 In Review

NEEDTOBREATHE Recruited Switchfoot's Jon Foreman For 'Carry Me' was a top 21 story from July 2021: NEEDTOBREATHE have released a new single called "Carry Me", which is a collaboration with their longtime friend, Switchfoot frontman Jon Foreman. The track follows the band's collaboration with Carrie Underwood, "I Wanna Remember." Both...
WacoTrib.com

Former Prince band member pays tribute in Waco with purple piano

For years, musician Marshall Charloff has played the music of pop legend Prince as the frontman of the Minneapolis-based tribute band the Purple xPeRIeNCE, which he cofounded with Matt Fink of Prince's band The Revolution. His solo show Marshall Charloff and the Purple Piano, which he will stage Friday at...
