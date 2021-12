Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 16 game between the Ravens (8-6) and Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) at Paul Brown Stadium:. Bengals 28, Ravens 21: Almost every Ravens game this season has been unpredictable. The team’s coronavirus situation makes this matchup even more of a mystery. Will Lamar Jackson play? Probably not. Will the Ravens’ defense be even more depleted than it was against the Green Bay Packers? Almost certainly. If the Ravens win this one, it’ll be because Cincinnati’s depth at linebacker is even more compromised than the Ravens’ at cornerback. Mark Andrews could be just as big a headache as Ja’Marr Chase was in Week 7. That might not be enough, however.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO