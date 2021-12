MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Alyssa Quarles long dreamed of becoming a doctor. So when her dad, Theodis, became ill with covid-19 while Alyssa was home from college last year, she helped nurse him as he struggled to breathe, quarantined in his home office, away from her mom and four little sisters. When he died 10 days later, Alyssa's world shattered. She could no longer bear the idea of medical school, which had been everything her dad had wanted for her, and everything she had wanted for herself.

