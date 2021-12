Anton D. Nagy contributed to this post. If there's one thing I feel I need to say about the new AirPods is that they would've been great for 2019. And listen, this is not me trying to bash them. Love it or hate it, it's been 5 years since their original release, and they're still on top. Surely sales haven't remained as strong, but Apple still dominates 38% of the market. You might think that's not a lot, but the next competitor only owns 9%, and all you need to do is walk around New York city to notice it. Why did Apple take so long to launch this third generation is beyond me after so many leaks, but they're finally here, and they're late.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO