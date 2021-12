Why are people so attracted to horror in entertainment, when in real life, it is one of the last things that they would want to confront? Perhaps that is for psychologists to explain. However, one proof of the pudding is the play “The Woman in Black.” Although not shock-a-minute, grim-and-gory Grand Guignol horror, the occasional unexpected scares and tingles will keep the viewer on edge, ever anticipating more. The work has drawn sufficient audience to run on London’s West End for over 30 years – second in longevity only to Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap.” It’s had productions around the world and has been translated into 14 languages. Not bad bona fides.

