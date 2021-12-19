ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington activates WR Cam Sims, DE Daniel Wise from reserve/COVID-19 list

By Glenn Erby
 5 days ago
The Washington Football Team is adding more depth for Tuesday night’s matchup, activating wide receiver Cam Sims, and defensive end, Daniel Wise, from the reserve-COVID-19 list.

Washington activated four defensive linemen on Saturday, including stars Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat.

Sims and the rest of the Washington players are returning from the COVID list as the league updated protocols, now allowing asymptomatic vaccinated players to not be tested at all.

Washington will spend the next day or so being hopeful that starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke or backup, Kyle Allen will also be activated.

