Celebration Bowl recap: SC State downs Jackson State, 31-10
ATLANTA, Ga. ( WJTV ) — South Carolina State pulled away from Jackson State in the second half to win the Celebration Bowl, 31-10 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday. The Tigers finish the season 11-2. Check out highlights and a post game report from Atlanta in the video above.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
