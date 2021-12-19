ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Celebration Bowl recap: SC State downs Jackson State, 31-10

By Noah Newman
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XYdIY_0dR465MT00

ATLANTA, Ga. ( WJTV ) — South Carolina State pulled away from Jackson State in the second half to win the Celebration Bowl, 31-10 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday. The Tigers finish the season 11-2. Check out highlights and a post game report from Atlanta in the video above.

