Celebration Bowl recap: SC State downs Jackson State, 31-10

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Zoo will begin hosting “$2 Tuesdays” in the new year. Starting on January 4, 2022 the zoo will sell admission tickets for $2 on Tuesdays. The tickets can be purchased for any person over the age of 2. They will be sold from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. each […]

JACKSON, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO