One of the most standard professional lenses for a wide range of genres is the 70-200mm f/2.8, but such lenses are almost always expensive and bulky. In recent years, we have seen a rise in 70-200mm f/4 lenses as alternatives for those who want the versatility of those focal lengths but who do not need the extra stop of aperture. Canon shooters have options in both camps, so which is right for your work? This helpful video comparison takes a look.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 10 DAYS AGO